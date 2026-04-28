OneVest powers the Agentic Wealth OS with MCP for real-time AI client insights

For RIAs, banks, and broker-dealers, the OneVest MCP server unlocks secure, real-time AI access to live client data, portfolio positions, and pipeline activity, and accelerates what becomes possible when AI tools work together across an entire wealth management ecosystem.

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Today, we're launching the OneVest MCP Server, a dedicated Model Context Protocol bridge designed to securely expose wealth management workflows to Large Language Models. Where OneVest's recently released Agentic Wealth OS delivers autonomous execution across the wealth management enterprise, the MCP server extends that intelligence into any MCP-compatible AI tool, including Anthropic's Claude, Cursor, and others, connecting it directly to a firm's live environment: live data, current pipeline, outstanding tasks and much more. The AI works from inside the system of record, in real time, not from a snapshot or a data export.

OneVest_MCP_Press_Image (CNW Group/OneVest Technologies Inc.)

Built on an open standard, the OneVest MCP server does not operate in isolation. It works alongside any other MCP-compatible tool in the market, unlocking use cases that compound as more of the wealth management industry adopts the standard. OneVest clients are positioned at the center of that ecosystem today.

The Result? Agentic Can Now Go Further.

The OneVest MCP server enables wealth management firms to operate with a level of AI connectivity that most platforms are still building toward. Advisors and wealth managers can interact with live client data, manage their full book of business, and execute workflows through natural language, without leaving the AI tools they already use. Firms that deploy MCP-connected systems today are building a competitive advantage that compounds over time, and the OneVest MCP server is how firms get there now. Every session is secured by institutional-grade authentication, strictly scoped to each user and firm, so the productivity gains come without compromising compliance or control.

"The Agentic Wealth OS was built to eliminate the manual labor tax on advisors and operations teams. The MCP server is what makes that promise portable," said Jakob Pizzera, COO of OneVest. "Now the AI our clients use every day, whatever tool that is, connects directly to live client data and executes real wealth management work. That is the vision of the Agentic Wealth OS fully realized: intelligence that acts, wherever the advisor already is."

For the Advisor: A Live Book of Business, Accessible Through Any AI. Advisors can ask their AI agent to pull a full client briefing, search the book of business, log a call, create a follow-up task, or update a client record. No manual CRM entry. No toggling between systems. The advisor stays in the flow of their work, and the system of record stays current.

For the Middle Office: Pipeline, Activity, and Reporting Without the Overhead. Operations teams can query live AUM, track opportunity pipelines, generate custom reports, and review complete interaction histories, all through natural language. The administrative burden that slows down the middle office is handled by the agent.

For the Enterprise: Security Built for Regulated Institutions. Every MCP session is authenticated and scoped strictly to each user and each firm, with no cross-firm data access possible by design. Firms get the compliance posture that banks, RIAs, and broker-dealers require, without any additional infrastructure to manage.

What the OneVest MCP Connects

The MCP server gives AI agents live, secure bidirectional access to the core of the wealth management workflow. It is not read-only. The AI can query and write back to the CRM, creating and updating clients, contacts, accounts, positions, transactions, and more, all scoped to the authenticated user's permissions.

Because OneVest implements the open MCP standard, firms are not committed to a single AI vendor. The integration works with any MCP-compatible AI today and with whatever tools emerge tomorrow. The firm chooses the AI. OneVest provides the live connection.

"No firm should ever have to choose between the AI tools they want and the wealth platform they trust," said Nathan Di Lucca, CTO of OneVest. "The MCP server is how the Agentic Wealth OS becomes truly ambient. It is the execution layer that lets any AI agent move from conversation to action, inside the system of record, in real time. Most wealth management platforms have this on a roadmap. OneVest offers this today."

The New Standard: An Agentic Wealth OS That Meets Advisors Where They Are

OneVest is setting a new benchmark in wealth technology. Not just an AI-native platform that executes inside its own walls, but one that extends that execution to any AI tool a firm chooses to deploy. The intelligence layer and the system of record are now one, regardless of where the advisor is working.

Most wealth management platforms are still describing this future. OneVest's clients are already operating in it.

About OneVest

OneVest is a financial technology company redefining wealth management through an intelligent, agentic operating system. By advancing fragmented legacy software with a unified, AI-native platform built for autonomous execution, OneVest enables firms to operate with greater speed, control, and scale. Its open architecture deploys intelligence across the enterprise, transforming operations and freeing advisors to grow. OneVest serves financial institutions across the U.S., Canada, and global markets.

SOURCE OneVest Technologies Inc.