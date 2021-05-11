MacLean-Fogg Announces Acquisition of Metal 3D Printing Pioneer Formetrix

MUNDELEIN, Ill., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions of Mundelein, IL, announces the acquisition of the assets of Formetrix, LLC of Mansfield, MA. The acquisition includes the substantial market-leading metal powder intellectual property portfolio that will broaden the capabilities of MacLean-Fogg to service new and existing OEM, Tier 1 and 2 customers, as well as tool and die makers in automotive, EV, industrial, agriculture, heavy truck and construction markets.

The new business entity will be known as MacLean Formetrix and will be based in the Detroit suburb of Macomb Township, MI. The unit will be led by General Manager Greg Rizzo. Harald Lemke, formerly of Formetix, has joined MacLean Formetrix as Director of Product Management.

The combination of Formetrix's patented, high-performance steel alloys designed to provide users with an unparalleled combination of hardness, ductility, toughness, and 3D-printability combined with MacLean-Fogg's strength and scope in manufacturing will allow MacLean Formetrix to build on the initial market successes of the acquired materials and rapidly scale to support a variety of tooling applications in metal forming, die casting, injection molding and beyond.

MacLean-Fogg President & CEO, Duncan MacLean, said "As a previous customer of Formetrix, we were able to implement technical cost break-throughs with their material and process innovations that others in the additive manufacturing business claimed were impossible. We couldn't be more excited to continue to make their innovations available for our internal users, as well as serve other innovative manufacturers and tool makers."

These materials, combined with advanced 3D printing processes, allow for tool-and-die makers and manufacturers to realize cost, time, and weight savings, as well as tool-to-tool repeatability by replacing traditionally fabricated hard tools with durable printed steel tools and inserts. Additionally, with the multi-dimensional design and manufacturing freedom that 3D printing allows, tool designers can realize previously impossible coolant channels and shapes, increasing their value contribution to their customers.

"The initial response has been tremendous. We knew about our experiences but have been surprised to see in these initial weeks how many past customers for the Formetrix tool steel powder have immediately reached out with requests for material and new application inquiries." said Greg Rizzo.

MacLean Formetrix can be found and contacted online at www.macleanfoggcs.com/maclean-formetrix .

About MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions

MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions, a division of the MacLean-Fogg Company, is a leading supplier of fastener solutions, engineered solutions, and plastic solutions to automotive, heavy vehicle, military and other industrial markets. Visit www.macleanfoggcs.com or contact [email protected] to learn more.

About MacLean-Fogg

MacLean-Fogg Company is a worldwide enterprise with 35 global manufacturing facilities, annual sales of $1 billion (USD), and a workforce of 3,500 dedicated employees. MacLean-Fogg Company operates through two primary businesses, MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions (MFCS) and MacLean Power Systems (MPS). Visit www.macleanfogg.com to learn more.

