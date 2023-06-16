Macon-Bibb County Transitions Mobile Parking Provider to ParkMobile

News provided by

ParkMobile

16 Jun, 2023, 10:17 ET

ParkMobile strengthens presence in Georgia as the exclusive digital parking provider for Downtown Macon

MACON, Georgia, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile, the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America and part of the EasyPark Group, is expanding its mobile parking services to Macon-Bibb County, replacing the area's current parking provider. Visitors and residents can now pay and extend parking time on demand via the ParkMobile app for on-street and off-street parking for approximately 1,000 parking spaces across Downtown Macon.

ParkMobile's Managing Director David Hoyt said, "We're thrilled to partner with Macon-Bibb County to transition its mobile parking services to the ParkMobile platform. As we continue to strengthen our presence in our home state, we're also creating a more seamless experience for Macon visitors and residents. Our partnership will now allow drivers to easily find parking in the city core."

ParkMobile has a strong presence in Georgia, with over 2,086,834 drivers across the state. The mobile app is available in the surrounding primary markets, creating a consistent experience for drivers traveling throughout the state.

"To meet demand as we continue to encourage our residents and visitors to enjoy Downtown Macon, providing a stress-free parking experience is key," said Alex Morrison, director of the Urban Development Authority. "Our new partnership with ParkMobile will provide downtown visitors with a reliable and easy-to-use mobile pay option for parking on- and off-street without a worry."

ParkMobile has over 50 million users across North America, and is available for both iPhone and Android devices and accessed on a mobile web browser. To pay for daily parking using the mobile or web app, a user enters the zone number posted on signs around the parking spot, selects the amount of time needed and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin a session.

CONTACT: Haley Haas, PR Manager, US, 404-580-0112, [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE ParkMobile

Also from this source

ParkMobile to Partner with National Western Complex to Offer Digital Parking Payments in Denver, Colorado

City of Omaha, Nebraska, Partners with ParkMobile to Expand Digital Parking Payment Solutions

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.