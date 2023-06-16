Macon-Bibb County Transitions Mobile Parking Provider to ParkMobile

ParkMobile strengthens presence in Georgia as the exclusive digital parking provider for Downtown Macon

MACON, Georgia, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile, the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America and part of the EasyPark Group, is expanding its mobile parking services to Macon-Bibb County, replacing the area's current parking provider. Visitors and residents can now pay and extend parking time on demand via the ParkMobile app for on-street and off-street parking for approximately 1,000 parking spaces across Downtown Macon.

ParkMobile's Managing Director David Hoyt said, "We're thrilled to partner with Macon-Bibb County to transition its mobile parking services to the ParkMobile platform. As we continue to strengthen our presence in our home state, we're also creating a more seamless experience for Macon visitors and residents. Our partnership will now allow drivers to easily find parking in the city core."

ParkMobile has a strong presence in Georgia, with over 2,086,834 drivers across the state. The mobile app is available in the surrounding primary markets, creating a consistent experience for drivers traveling throughout the state.

"To meet demand as we continue to encourage our residents and visitors to enjoy Downtown Macon, providing a stress-free parking experience is key," said Alex Morrison, director of the Urban Development Authority. "Our new partnership with ParkMobile will provide downtown visitors with a reliable and easy-to-use mobile pay option for parking on- and off-street without a worry."

ParkMobile has over 50 million users across North America, and is available for both iPhone and Android devices and accessed on a mobile web browser. To pay for daily parking using the mobile or web app, a user enters the zone number posted on signs around the parking spot, selects the amount of time needed and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin a session.

CONTACT: Haley Haas, PR Manager, US, 404-580-0112, [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/parkmobile/i/parkmobile---macon-bibb-county,c3190918 ParkMobile - Macon-Bibb County

SOURCE ParkMobile