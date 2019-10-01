Macorva Now Offers Free Employee Engagement Surveys and Unlimited 360-Degree Feedback to Small Businesses

HOUSTON, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Macorva, the unlimited 360-degree employee feedback company, today announced it is offering a free version of its comprehensive employee engagement survey and feedback-gathering platform for small businesses. The Macorva Essentials offering will provide companies with fewer than 500 employees the tools they need to measure employee engagement and track employee feedback to help improve workplace culture, retention and performance.

Macorva will offer live demos of the new Macorva Essentials offering at Booth 428S throughout the HR Tech Conference, October 1-4 at The Venetian Las Vegas.

Employee engagement is a huge priority for companies of all sizes as the competition for talent remains at an all-time high. That urgency is driving a surge in the employee engagement software market, which is expected to hit $346 million by 2025 .

But, millions of small businesses are left out because most engagement software solutions are high-priced tools aimed at much larger organizations. Macorva solves that problem, making this vital capability accessible to every business to meet their budget and specific needs.

"We believe measuring engagement and gathering 360-degree feedback is essential for every business, regardless of size," said Macorva CEO and co-founder Carley Childress. "That's why we're eliminating the financial barrier and democratizing access to these essential tools to help small businesses get the insights they need to compete on a level playing field when it comes to employee engagement and retention."

With Macorva Essentials, small business users can sign up, create an org chart for their business and launch their first employee engagement survey within just minutes completely free. As their needs grow, users can add new premium features and functionality a la carte with no complex sales process. The self-service dashboard allows users to adjust feature and pricing tiers on enterprise-grade solutions for engagement, 360-degree feedback and performance management as often as desired with just a few clicks.

The solution offers the agility and flexibility small businesses need to take advantage of the opportunity to measure employee engagement. Zion Market Research's recent report on the global engagement software market , predicts that "With a growing number of small and medium enterprises, this segment is likely to grow at a rapid pace over forecast timeframe." The launch of Macorva Essentials is well-timed to capitalize on this anticipated demand.

"Unlike other tools that only collect a small sampling of feedback and overlook critical peer-to-peer relationships that can make or break the employee experience, Macorva takes a much broader and deeper look at what's really going on," Childress said. "We not only let you anonymously gather precise feedback about specific individuals, but with our tools, you can ask everyone in the organization, not just that employee's direct supervisor. That's a significant difference that can help you uncover—and resolve—hidden issues."

The Macorva Essentials solution provides authentic insight into employee performance, workplace experience and culture by capturing and analyzing specific, performance-based data across hundreds of key metrics for every employee at all levels. This actionable data helps organizations implement meaningful changes that improve performance, engagement and retention.

