Macquarie Capital and AVAIO Capital Partner on Development of Antwerp Desalination Plant

ANTWERP, Belgium, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AVAIO Capital ("AVAIO") is pleased to announce that Macquarie Capital has joined AVAIO as a partner in finalizing the development and construction of a new desalination facility in Belgium's Port of Antwerp.

As an environmentally sustainable water source, the project will serve to substantially improve the resiliency of the Antwerp region's water supply. Approximately forty per cent of the water sourced from the Albert Canal, the primary source of drinking water for the Antwerp region, is consumed by the industrial sector, stressing the local water supply. The project aims to provide a sustainable source of lower-cost, high-grade processing water for industrial customers - that reduces industrial use of the local community's domestic water supply, while simultaneously reducing the need for water treatment chemicals.

Working closely with the Port of Antwerp and its anchor customers - including Covestro and Evonik - AVAIO intends to apply for the core permits in 2021 and to commence construction in 2022, with an online target of 2024. Macquarie Capital's expertise in advancing early-stage infrastructure projects will be applied to provide development capital for the project.

Mark McComiskey, partner at AVAIO said, "The global need for new resilient and sustainable solutions to combat water scarcity is an important focus for AVAIO. The proposed desalination plant will reduce industrial use of drinking water at a time of water stress, increasing local sustainability while offering higher quality, lower-cost process water supply to industrial customers - therefore enhancing the long-term competitiveness of the Port of Antwerp. The participation of Macquarie Capital, with its breadth of resources, local knowledge and infrastructure investment experience, will accelerate bringing this important facility online."

Jeroen Zanders, a Managing Director for Macquarie Capital in the Benelux region said: "AVAIO's desalination project represents the opportunity to develop a sustainable project that will significantly reduce industrial consumption of drinking water in Antwerp, benefiting both local industry and community alike. As global leaders in infrastructure development financing and having an established presence and track record in the Benelux region since 2005, we are proud to be joining our capabilities with those of AVAIO to bring this important project to fruition."

About AVAIO Capital

AVAIO Capital is a build-to-core infrastructure investment firm led by professionals from investment, development, engineering, construction, and operating backgrounds. AVAIO makes equity investments in, and brings investment, development and construction expertise to the creation and redevelopment of sustainable infrastructure assets throughout North America and Europe in four sectors: digital, water, energy transition and transportation. In aggregate, the team has completed more than $4 billion of equity transactions and over $50 billion of infrastructure development and construction projects across the water, transportation, digital and energy sectors. Founded in 2016 by Mark McComiskey and Anthony Gordon as the private infrastructure investment arm of AECOM, one of the world's largest engineering companies, AVAIO was spun out into an independent, partner-owned business in 2019. More information can be found at http://www.avaiocapital.com.

About Macquarie Capital

Macquarie Capital is the advisory, capital markets and principal investment arm of Macquarie Group. Macquarie Capital provides strategic M&A and capital raising advice as well as partnering with clients by investing capital into their projects and companies. Globally Macquarie Capital focuses on six core sectors: infrastructure, utilities and renewables; real estate; telecommunications, media, entertainment and technology; resources; industrials; and financial institutions. Macquarie Capital currently has over $25 billion of infrastructure projects currently under construction or development.

