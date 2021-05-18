MacroMinds Raises More Than $450,000 for Children's Education in Inaugural Investment Symposium

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MacroMinds, a foundation launched to raise money for causes that expand educational opportunities for children and students, announced that its virtual investment symposium raised more than $450,000 last week. This highly successful outcome was made possible by the generous contributions of both individual and corporate sponsors, which numbered 50 in total. The proceeds of the event will support three beneficiaries, iMentor, CodeNation and the Mt. Pleasant Blythedale School, helping them further their important missions. "We are beyond excited about the results of our efforts to support our partner charities," said Dean Curnutt, the founder of the MacroMinds Foundation. "At a time when the pandemic has reinforced educational shortfall for children from disadvantaged circumstances, these funds will be put to great use by our beneficiaries."

The two-day MacroMinds symposium covered important topics including credit markets, asset allocation, the macro economy, hedging, monetary policy, and bitcoin. Day one was capped off by former FOMC governor Kevin Warsh who commented that "the choice the Fed is making is for higher inflation" and that "treasury yields could be materially higher in a non-linear way". On day two, Oaktree Capital founder and Co-Chairman Howard Marks said, "In the short term, I worry about not having great things to buy," lamenting that there is no "dependable way to make a high return in a low-return world." Across the 8 panel discussions, an audience of 300 registered attendees gained a greater appreciation for the risks relevant to today's investing climate and the areas where leading investors are focused on in generating return.

The idea to support education through an annual, macro-focused investment symposium was first conceived by Dean Curnutt in 2018. "As parents, we make significant and ongoing investments in our children. The reality is that this often requires time, money, and access to resources that many simply do not have. Working with deeply respected investors who would offer their time and share their insights, I saw an opportunity to create a unique event that brought the community of finance professionals together for collaboration, learning and giving. Together, we can support causes that promote children's education."

Paul Nehring, Chief of Staff, iMentor

"We at iMentor are proud to partner with an innovative organization like MacroMinds and grateful to be chosen as a beneficiary of the 2021 MacroMinds Symposium. Our partnership ensures that more young people have the opportunity to experience the power of a long-term, personal mentoring relationship on their path through high school and beyond. We look forward to continued partnerships with MacroMinds in its important work to make New York City's educational landscape more equitable and just."

Joliz Cedeño, NYC Managing Director, Code Nation

"We're so grateful to the MacroMinds community for supporting our mission to prepare students for tech careers. Your funds allow us to continue to serve students in under-resourced schools with the skills, experience and connections in order to launch their tech career pathway. It was such a pleasure to work with the MacroMinds team who have been incredibly detailed, supportive, and thoughtful to ensure our work is highlighted. Thank you for all that you continue to do to support communities like ours!"

Emily Hersh, Superintendent, Mt. Pleasant-Blythedale School

"On behalf of the Mt. Pleasant Blythedale School, I want to thank Dean Curnutt, his staff and supporters for giving hope and making dreams come true for students of Blythedale Children's Hospital. As a result of your generosity, you've made the impossible, possible for our medically fragile students. With gratitude and appreciation!!"

About MacroMinds Foundation

MacroMinds is a registered 501c (3) organization founded by Dean Curnutt in 2019. MacroMinds is devoted to working with organizations that provide educational support to under-resourced children and young adults.

The fund-raising vehicle for MacroMinds is a two-day virtual symposium in which finance industry professionals pay to attend and listen to the most prominent investors share their views on the industry, macro economy and ideas on profitable trades.

Utilizing these funds, MacroMinds will partner with highly effective organizations that have a proven track record of impacting the lives of children and young adults in communities and schools that are socioeconomically disadvantaged.

To learn more, please visit www.macrominds.org.

