Macronix OctaFlash Provides High-Performance Memory for New STMicroelectronics STM32H7R/S MCU Platform

1Gb OctaFlash™ Memory Enables Real-time Execution-In-Place, 3D-like GUI Experience in STM32H7S8 Discovery Kit

HSINCHU, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Macronix International Co., Ltd. (TSE: 2337), a leading integrated device manufacturer in the non-volatile memory (NVM) market and an ST Authorized Partner, today announced that STMicroelectronics (ST) is using Macronix OctaFlash™ memory for the new STM32H7R/S high-performance microcontroller (MCU) platforms. Macronix's MX25UW1G45G high-performance memory is embedded into selected STM32H7R/S Discovery Kits and Evaluation Boards, enabling the high-end products to feature a graphical-user experience that simulates 3D-like GUIs and animations, for industrial, smart home, and medical applications.

"We rely on our years-long partnership with Macronix to ensure the flash memory we select for our MCU platforms meets our key criteria: performance, density and reliability," said Daniel Colonna, marketing director of the General Purpose Microcontrollers Division at ST. "Adhering to that criteria, we selected the high-density and -performance MX25UW1G45G in Macronix's OctaFlash for our STM32H7R/S platform because that flash memory is an ideal complement to our microcontroller in demanding applications like 3D graphics."

"Macronix enjoys a rich history of collaboration with ST in development platforms that enable designers to quickly and efficiently develop products featuring high-performance MCUs and industry-leading flash memory," said F.L. Ni, vice president of marketing at Macronix. "The selection of our OctaFlash memory as part of the STM32H7R/S platform reflects both companies' commitment to designers' needs for performance and cost efficiency across a wide range of markets."

The highly advanced STM32H7R/S devices embed one Hexa-SPI and one Octal-SPI ports supporting the OctaBusTM interface, which comprises Macronix's OctaFlash 8 I/O NOR and OctaRAM™ memories. OctaBus memory devices have been designed to meet current and emerging trends of demanding applications that require extremely high performance, reliability and enhanced user experience.

The MX25UM/UW OctaFlash memories meet the growing demand for "instant-on" performance and real-time system responsiveness for external memories in automotive, industrial and consumer applications. The ultra-high-performance OctaBus memory products can perform up to an operational frequency of 250MHz with 500MB/s read throughput, which may be the industry's fastest. The OctaBus memory devices enable system architects to process customers' demands, and equipped with a rich graphical user interface and may achieve ultra-fast response times.

The MX25LW/UW OctaBus memory family has exceptional features for efficient management of over-the-air (OTA) software updates and data logging. Those features of the MX25LW/UW family are also a natural extension of the execute-in-place (XIP) memory for STM32 MCUs. OctaBus memory offered in densities up to 2Gb can support the most advanced graphical user interfaces that leverage on the graphic accelerator embedded in STM32H7R/S.

The Arm® Cortex®-M7-based STM32H7 MCU series leverages ST's NVM technology to reach the industry's highest benchmark scores for Cortex-M-based microcontrollers. The STM32H7R/S family of 32-bit microcontrollers is designed to offer new degrees of freedom to MCU users. It offers products combining very high performance, real-time capabilities, digital signal processing, low-power and low-voltage operation, and connectivity, while maintaining full integration and ease of development.

About Macronix

Macronix, a leading integrated device manufacturer in the non-volatile memory (NVM) market, provides a full range of NOR Flash, NAND Flash, and ROM products. With its world-class R&D and manufacturing capability, Macronix continues to deliver high-quality, innovative and performance-driven products to its customers in the consumer, communication, computing, automotive, networking and other market segments. Find out more at www.macronix.com.

OctaFlash, OctaBus and OctaRAM are trademarks of Macronix International Co., Ltd.

All other names are registered trademarks of their respective owners.

