Macrovey Technology Center Grand Opening: Experience the Future of Warehousing and Robotics!

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Macrovey is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its state-of-the-art Technology Center in Alpharetta, Georgia, on Tuesday, October 8th, 2024. This milestone event will showcase Macrovey's latest innovations in the field of warehousing, robotics, and autonomous systems.

Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to experience interactive demonstrations of Macrovey's cutting-edge product line, including:

Mobile Robots : Smart robotic systems designed for seamless integration into various warehouse environments.





: Smart robotic systems designed for seamless integration into various warehouse environments. Autonomous Warehousing Systems : Fully automated solutions that offer real-time tracking and inventory management, reducing the need for human intervention.





: Fully automated solutions that offer real-time tracking and inventory management, reducing the need for human intervention. Mobile Warehouse: Portable and autonomous systems designed for peak season efficiency and temporary site applications. These systems can be deployed both indoors and outdoors, offering full functionality with minimal human oversight.

We are excited to invite our community to explore the next generation of material handling and logistics at the Macrovey Technology Center. Our autonomous and mobile warehousing systems are designed to streamline operations, reduce costs, and increase efficiency for businesses of all sizes.

The event will feature live demonstrations, where attendees can interact with:

Mobile Sorting Systems : Vehicle-based, configurable solutions that streamline delivery and improve route efficiency.





: Vehicle-based, configurable solutions that streamline delivery and improve route efficiency. Material Tracking Solutions : Advanced wireless systems that enhance inventory accuracy and provide real-time insights into material flow.





: Advanced wireless systems that enhance inventory accuracy and provide real-time insights into material flow. Robots as a Service (RaaS): A flexible solution for businesses looking to scale their operations without the burden of upfront capital investment.

To celebrate the occasion, local food trucks will be on-site providing refreshments throughout the day, creating a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere for all attendees.

Event Details:

Date : Tuesday, October 8th, 2024





: Time : 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM





: Location: 5740 Commerce Boulevard, Alpharetta, GA 30004

To ensure your spot, please RSVP on our Linkedin or here . We are giving away a $300 gift card, anyone who attends the event will be entered to win. You do not have to be present for the drawing to win.

About Macrovey:

Since 1986, Macrovey, ISO 9001 certified, has been a leader in the design and development of innovative material handling and robotic solutions. With a focus on integrating advanced technology into warehouse management systems, Macrovey serves a wide range of industries, including e-commerce, logistics, and manufacturing. The company operates with a commitment to efficiency, sustainability, and customer success.

Contact:

Christie Pierce

[email protected]

404-641-8588

