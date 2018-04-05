Madame Fortuna is Back; Purina and PetSmart Team Up Again to Help Consumers 'Save a Fortune'

As a part of the "Save a Fortune" promotion from now until May 18, when consumers spend $20 on qualifying Purina products, including Purina dog and cat products, in a single purchase, at PetSmart stores nationwide, they will receive a $5 offer reward after submitting a photo of the receipt via PurinaFortunes.com. For even more savings, cat and dog owners have the chance to win great prizes by participating in an interactive instant win game with Madame Fortuna at PurinaFortunes.com.

"We are excited to partner with PetSmart again on such an integrated, multi-faceted promotion that offers deals on a variety of Purina products for both cats and dogs," said Andrew Goldberg, Retail & Shopper Marketing Manager for Purina. "Through this promotion, Purina and PetSmart were also able to celebrate with America's favorite feline, Grumpy Cat, and hope she will have a pros-purr-ous year!"

To kick off the Save a Fortune promotion and celebrate Grumpy Cat's birthday, Purina and PetSmart held a launch event in New York City on Grumpy Cat's actual birthday (April 4), where pet lovers experienced Madame Fortuna's magnificent powers during the frowning feline's fortune-telling themed birthday party. Guests had a chance to capture this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with Grumpy Cat by getting their photo taken alongside the famed feline, engage with a real fortune teller to receive their personal fortune, and received a fortune-themed goodie bag, including a limited Grumpy Cat tarot card.

Consumers will also have the opportunity to enter the "Paws of Fate" Sweepstakes now through May 31 where two grand prize winners will take home Dream of Fortunes Pet Beds (1 for a cat, 1 for a dog). Sweepstakes entries are awarded when a consumer registers for the program (1 entry over life of promotion). They will also receive bonus sweeps entries, when they share the program via Twitter (1 entry per day for sharing). Visit PurinaFortunes.com to take advantage of fortune saving deals on premium Purina products at PetSmart and discover a bright future for your pet.

To play and for Official Rules of the Save a Fortune promotion, visit purinafortunes.com. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Promotion ends 5/31/18.

Participate in the conversation by following #FortunaForAll.

ABOUT PURINA

Purina promotes responsible pet care, community involvement and the positive bond between people and their pets. A premiere global manufacturer of pet products, Purina is part of Swiss-based Nestlé S.A., a global leader in nutrition, health and wellness.

ABOUT PETSMART®

PetSmart, Inc. is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities. We employ approximately 55,000 associates, operate more than 1,500 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart® PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. PetSmart provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as pet-focused services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart® Doggie Day Camp® and pet adoption. PetSmart, together with non-profits PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities™ of Canada, invite more than 3,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated more than 7.4 million adoptions – more than any other brick-and-mortar organization. The company's portfolio of digital resources for pet parents includes PetSmart.com, OnlyNaturalPet.com, petMD.com, Pawculture.com, AllPaws, an online pet adoption platform that helps potential pet parents find the perfect pet to adopt based on their home, family and lifestyle, as well as BlogPaws, the world's first pet blogger and influencer network. Through these digital platforms, PetSmart offers the most comprehensive online pet supplies and pet care information in the U.S. In May 2017, PetSmart acquired Chewy.com, a leading online retailer of pet food and products in the U.S., which operates as an independent subsidiary.

