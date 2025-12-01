MADD, AAA, and Waymo Remind Drivers to Plan a Sober Ride During the Holidays

Impaired Driving Prevention Month in December is a timely reminder to make safe choices on the road amid heightened impaired driving risks during the holidays

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is joining forces with AAA and Waymo in a collaborative effort to end impaired driving for good, reminding families and drivers to plan a safe ride home this holiday season during one of the most dangerous times of year on the road. December is Impaired Driving Prevention Month, serving as a timely reminder for everyone to make safe choices and stay vigilant about impaired driving.

Drunk driving claimed 4,931 lives during the December months of 2019-2023, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). MADD, AAA and Waymo together are encouraging everyone to take proactive steps to help keep the roads safe this holiday season.

"Ending impaired driving requires a collective movement, with each of us playing a part," said Stacey D. Stewart, CEO of MADD. "AAA's commitment to road safety and Waymo's tech-forward approach align well with MADD's mission to put an end to impaired driving for good, and we're thrilled to join forces with both companies in our relentless march towards this purpose."

MADD's partnership with AAA stretches beyond Impaired Driving Prevention Month, marking the beginning of a larger, joint effort to reduce impaired driving deaths by 20% in the next five years.

"Impaired driving is a preventable crisis, and AAA is committed to helping turn the tide and make roads safer," said Gene Boehm, President and CEO of AAA, Inc. "As holiday travel picks up and winter weather sets in, the roadways become even more dangerous, especially when impaired driving is added to the mix. Lives are on the line, and together with MADD, we are committed to saving them."

As part of its partnership with MADD, Waymo is offering a $5 ride discount for the first 2,500 redemptions of the code, "SAFEHOLIDAYS," valid now through New Day in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Phoenix.

"The loss of life caused by impaired driving isn't just a statistic, it's families and communities forever changed," said Suzanne Philion, Chief Marketing Officer of Waymo. "At Waymo, we believe this is unacceptable, and we're working every day to help prevent these crashes through safe, sober, autonomous driving."

Impaired driving is worsening nationwide, killing more than 13,000 people for the second year in a row, according to NHTSA. Drunk driving deaths have increased 22% since 2019. Every 85 seconds, someone is killed or injured in a drunk driving crash. MADD firmly believes the key to eliminating impaired driving lies in lifesaving anti-drunk driving auto technology. The HALT Drunk Driving Law, passed in 2021, requires this lifesaving technology to be put into all new cars, which will save more than 10,000 lives per year.

About MADD

Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is a national nonprofit leading the movement to end impaired driving for good. Since 1980, MADD has helped reduce drunk driving deaths in America by more than 40%, saved nearly 500,000 lives, and served nearly one million victims and survivors. The organization is committed to leading prevention efforts with young adults, collaborating with law enforcement to keep our roads safe from impaired drivers, as well as advocating for stricter sentencing and stronger laws, including the HALT Drunk Driving Law that mandates anti-drunk driving technology in every new car. MADD continues to provide support services to victims and survivors of impaired driving at no charge through victim advocates and the 24-Hour Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP. For more information or to donate, visit https://madd.org/ and follow MADD on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Waymo

Waymo is an autonomous driving technology company with the mission to be the most trusted driver. Since its start as the Google Self-Driving Car Project in 2009, Waymo has focused on building the Waymo Driver—The World's Most Experienced Driver™—to improve everyone's access to mobility while saving thousands of lives now lost to traffic crashes. Waymo's fully autonomous ride-hailing service has served over 10 million trips to riders in San Francisco, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Austin, and Atlanta. The Waymo Driver has autonomously driven over 100 million miles on public roads and tens of billions in simulation across 15+ U.S. states. For more, visit Waymo.com.

About AAA

Founded in 1902 by automotive enthusiasts advocating for better roads and safer mobility, AAA has grown into one of North America's largest and most trusted membership organizations. Guided by our mission to Save Lives, Create Member Value, and Deliver Exceptional Experiences, AAA provides world-class roadside assistance, travel planning, exclusive discounts, and reliable financial and insurance services. Today, AAA enhances the life journey of more than 65 million members across North America, including over 58 million in the United States. Learn more or become a member at AAA.com.

SOURCE Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD)