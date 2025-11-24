MADD Launches Year-End Fundraising Campaign with $50,000 Matching Gift from Uber

Donations on Giving Tuesday, December 2, Will Be Matched Dollar for Dollar

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is calling on everyone to help double its impact in the fight against impaired driving this Giving Tuesday on December 2, with every donation made that day going twice as far thanks to a $50,000 matching gift from Uber. Giving Tuesday donations and dollar for dollar matches by Uber will kick off MADD's year-end fundraising campaign this holiday season, supporting victims and survivors of impaired driving and helping put an end to it for good.

MADD & Uber Giving Tuesday Campaign

This Giving Tuesday match is part of Uber's broader $75,000 commitment to MADD, with the remaining $25,000 pledged in support of National Impaired Driving Prevention Month throughout December. This two-tiered pledge enables MADD to drive focused engagement on Giving Tuesday while sustaining momentum for year-end giving.

The holidays are among the deadliest times of year on U.S. roadways due to impaired driving crashes. Every 85 seconds, someone is killed or injured in a drunk driving crash — a 100% preventable crime. With impaired driving deaths up 22% since 2019, MADD is urging Americans to act now.

"This Giving Tuesday, we have an opportunity to turn generosity into life-saving impact," said Stacey D. Stewart, MADD CEO. "Uber's extraordinary $50,000 matching gift and broader $75,000 commitment will bring us even further in MADD's relentless fight against impaired driving, supporting victims and bringing hope to families by putting an end to impaired driving for good."

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), drunk driving killed more than 13,000 people nationwide in 2023—marking the second consecutive year that alcohol-related fatalities have remained above this tragic threshold. On average, that's one life lost every 39 minutes. These preventable deaths represent a 22% increase compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019, underscoring a deeply concerning trend in impaired driving behavior.

MADD is working urgently to stop this crisis by:

Advocating for full implementation of the HALT Drunk Driving Law, which will require advanced impaired driving prevention technology in new vehicles.





Partnering with law enforcement and communities to keep roads safe.





Providing free victim services 24/7 to families impacted by drunk and drugged driving.





Leading prevention programs for youth and parents.

Donations made on Giving Tuesday will directly support these life-saving programs, and thanks to Uber, every contribution will be matched dollar-for-dollar, up to $50,000. Additional donations made during December will further support MADD's mission as part of Uber's total pledge of $75,000.

"No one should lose a loved one to an impaired driver," said Kristin Smith, Global Head of Road Safety Policy at Uber. "This Giving Tuesday, we're proud to stand with MADD to double the impact of every dollar raised and help make our roads—and our communities—safer for everyone."

MADD and Uber invite corporate and individual gifts on Tuesday, December 2 at www.madd.org/donate and make twice the impact.

The MADD Network's corporate partners fuel MADD's life-saving work and directly improve public safety. influential corporate partners across various sectors — including Uber, Amica Insurance, Diageo North America, Nationwide, the NFL, and UKG as well as the commitment and generosity of individuals across the country, can help end impaired driving for good.

About MADD

Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is a national nonprofit leading the movement to end impaired driving for good. Since 1980, MADD has helped reduce drunk driving deaths in America by more than 40%, saved nearly 500,000 lives, and served nearly one million victims and survivors. The organization is committed to leading prevention efforts with young adults, collaborating with law enforcement to keep our roads safe from impaired drivers, as well as advocating for stricter sentencing and stronger laws, including the HALT Drunk Driving Law that mandates anti-drunk driving technology in every new car. MADD continues to provide support services to victims and survivors of impaired driving at no charge through victim advocates and the 24-Hour Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP. For more information or to donate, visit https://madd.org/ and follow MADD on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

