"Made For More" Small Business Fund Launched By The Makers Of Ball® Home Canning Products

From honey farms and hot sauce startups, to restaurants and bakeries, countless small businesses use Ball brand home canning jars and lids every day to share their products with customers. Small businesses who use Ball brand home canning products in some way are encouraged to submit to the program for a chance to win.

"Small businesses are the heart of our country and our Ball brand home canning products business. We have been moved by the support our small business customers have shown their communities this past year, and they've inspired us to do more as well. We have created the Made For More Small Business Fund to celebrate and honor them, offering our platform to further their businesses and provide monetary funds to help them grow," says Kris Malkoski, CEO, Food Business Unit at Newell Brands.

As a lifelong fan of mason jars Milk Bar founder, Christina Tosi, is paying it forward by teaming up with the Ball brand home canning products and using her voice and platform to encourage small businesses to enter the Made For Small Business Fund.

"From growing Milk Bar over the past 12 years, I know what running a small business is like and know the importance of support during challenging times like these," said Tosi. "I've been blown away by how many have found new and inventive ways to show up, proving the power and passion small businesses have in our lives. I'm incredibly honored to partner on this important Made For More initiative, and to support the businesses who keep our communities going."

Small businesses can visit www.freshpreserving.com/madeformore from Dec. 15, 2020 to Jan. 31, 2021, to enter by sharing a brief description of how their business is contributing to the community and incorporates Ball brand home canning products. Businesses must have 99 or less full/part-time employees to be eligible. The 20 finalists will be selected and then it is up to America to vote for the top 10.

The 10 winners will be awarded $10,000 each to use towards their businesses with the remaining 10 finalists awarded $1,000 each. In addition to the grants, the selected businesses will be showcased on the social media channels for Ball brand home canning products with potential for exposure on packaging, and provide owners business mentorship opportunities from Newell Brands' senior executives.

For more details about the Made For More Small Business Fund, including program and voting timeline and official rules, visit www.freshpreserving.com/madeformore and follow @BallCanning on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.

About Ball ® Home Canning Products

The production of the first Ball® branded glass jar in 1884 by the Ball Brothers Glass Manufacturing Company in Buffalo, New York marked the beginning of a fascinating history. Over 135 years later, their business has grown to be a world-wide brand that many know and love. The Ball® and trademarks are owned by Ball Corporation and used under license by Rubbermaid Incorporated. Rubbermaid Incorporated's Ball brand home canning products are part of Newell Brands' global portfolio of brands and products.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Rubbermaid®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Mapa®, Spontex® and Yankee Candle®. Newell Brands is committed to enhancing the lives of consumers around the world with planet friendly, innovative and attractive products that create moments of joy and provide peace of mind.

Contest Rules

No purchase or payment necessary to enter or win. A purchase will not increase your chance of winning. Contest begins 12:00:00 p.m. ET on 12/15/20 and ends 11:59:59 p.m. ET on 1/31/21. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia ("D.C.") who own a small business (0-99 full/part-time employees; business and employees must be located in the United States), who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry, and use or have used Ball brand home canning products in their business as of November 15, 2020. Contest is void where prohibited by law. Contest subject to the complete Official Rules. For additional entry instruction and Official Rules, go to www.freshpreserving.com/madeformore. Sponsor: Rubbermaid Incorporated 6655 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA 30328.

