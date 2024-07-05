Made-in-China.com Gains Recognition in Thailand with Landmark Industry Events

BANGKOK, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Made-in-China.com has recently made headlines in Thailand through its participation in ASEAN's premier show for manufacturing and supporting Industries, the Manufacturing Expo 2024. Made-in-China.com also organized the official "Selected Sourcing Connect" event. These activities demonstrate the strength and appeal of China's manufacturing industry and continue to enhance its global influence.

Made-in-China.com attracted many visitors at the Manufacturing Expo Selected Sourcing Connect in Thailand

Made-in-China.com has consistently held its own advantages in the industrial field and has built up a large network of professional Chinese suppliers over the past two decades. Manufacturing Expo 2024 marked another significant industrial event for Made-in-China.com following its presence at the Hannover Messe. With an impressive booth exceeding 100 square meters strategically placed at the core of the expo, Made-in-China.com stood out as a centerpiece.

At the site, Made-in-China.com attracted many visitors and highlighted to Chinese companies on the platform. Utilizing new technologies such as AI and virtual try-ons, Made-in-China.com's AI Hanfu Experience Zone captured the attention of numerous new buyers. In addition, Made-in-China.com hosted dedicated forums for live interactions with buyers, providing an immersive showcase of products and services. Collaborating with suppliers, Made-in-China.com offered the "We Expo" service, teaming up with multiple Chinese enterprises for on-site participation.

Suzhou SET Industrial Equipment System Co., Ltd., an audited supplier of Made-in-China.com, was among the participants at Manufacturing Expo 2024. Their company manager, Jingping Liu, said, "Made-in-China.com shone brightly at the show, and our products received significant attention as a result. We secured many prospective orders from show visitors."

Simultaneously, at the Selected Sourcing Connect, Made-in-China.com facilitated direct negotiations between local Thai buyers and Chinese companies, successfully securing targeted business opportunities.

Chavarin Chavarangkul from Innopower Company Limited shared his feedback: "Selected Sourcing Connect was an excellent experience, tightening our connections with Made-in-China.com. Many queries were addressed, including how to leverage Made-in-China.com to find high-quality suppliers." He mentioned his company members frequently use Made-in-China.com to source EV Chargers and compare factors like product pricing, minimum order quantities, and payment methods. Made-in-China.com helped them find exactly what they needed.

Made-in-China.com's participation and activities not only showcased the strength and allure of Chinese manufacturing but also provided more opportunities for the global expansion of Chinese industries. Through these initiatives, Made-in-China.com has strengthened its ties with global buyers, infusing a fresh impetus into the development of Chinese manufacturing.

