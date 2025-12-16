Made-in-China.com Launches 2026 Offline Promotion Strategy, Planning 100 Events to Reach 10 Million Buyers

DUBAI, UAE and NANJING, China, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As global supply chains diversify and international buyers increasingly demand reliable verification channels, Made-in-China.com has officially unveiled its "2026 Offline Promotion Strategy." This ambitious roadmap aims to further bridge the gap between digital sourcing and physical procurement by expanding the platform's global footprint.

The announcement follows the successful conclusion of the platform's 2025 "Special Exhibition" at BIG 5 Global in Dubai, marking a key milestone in Made-in-China.com's expanding omnichannel approach to global B2B trade. As one of the world's leading B2B marketplaces, the platform is leveraging offline engagement to complement digital efficiency and strengthen trust across international transactions.

2025 Highlights: BIG 5 Global and AI-Powered Sourcing

At BIG 5 Global, the Middle East's largest construction exhibition, Made-in-China.com organized a delegation of audited Chinese suppliers to engage directly with regional buyers. While the platform has participated in BIG 5 Global multiple times, this year marked a significant upgrade: Made-in-China.com showcased the latest capabilities of SourcingAI, a global sourcing AI assistant, marking a shift toward a future where buyers can manage the entire procurement process directly through artificial intelligence.

"We have been searching for some specific products for over two years," said Nitin Lincoln, a representative from Zamil Group Holding Company, one of Saudi Arabia's largest investment holding companies and a long-time user of the platform. "I finally found the answer through Made-in-China.com at the event. The product quality is exceptional, and the connection was seamless."

Another buyer, Mr. Pal, commented, "I experienced SourcingAI, which truly demonstrated the technological power of combining international trade with artificial intelligence."

This event capped a robust year for the platform's Special Exhibition, a key component of its Offline Promotion Strategy. Earlier in 2025, the platform hosted offline showcases at BATEV in Buenos Aires to target South America's green construction sector, and at KOREA BUILD WEEK in Seoul, focusing on smart building materials.

2026 Offline Promotion Strategy: Expanding Global Reach

Building on this momentum, Made-in-China.com detailed its 2026 Offline Promotion Strategy. The platform plans to host nearly 100 offline promotional events across six continents in the coming year, with an estimated reach of over 10 million professional buyers worldwide.

In parallel with geographic expansion, Made-in-China.com is strengthening its localized service capabilities through its Co-Alliance Global Partnership Network. By collaborating with over 50 international business organizations—including the Die Chinesische Handelskammer in Deutschland e. V. (CHKD) and ChinaCham Hungary—the platform aims to build a localized service chain that supports buyers throughout the entire transaction lifecycle.

By integrating offline engagement, AI-powered tools, and localized partnerships, Made-in-China.com continues to position itself as a vital link between Chinese manufacturing and the global market—delivering greater transparency, trust, and end-to-end assurance for international trade.

