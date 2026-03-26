Made Scientific and New Jersey Institute of Technology Announce Partnership to Enhance Graduate-Level Cell and Gene Therapy Bioprocessing Curriculum

Collaboration Leverages Made Scientific's Industry Expertise and Workforce Development Initiative to Empower the Next Generation of Cell and Gene Therapy Professionals

PRINCETON, N.J. and NEWARK, N.J., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Made Scientific, Inc., a leading U.S.-based clinical- and commercial-stage cell therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), and New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT), a public research university and hub of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics innovation, today announced a partnership to co-develop and deliver graduate-level bioprocessing elective courses within NJIT's Master of Science program in Chemical and Materials Engineering program.

Under this collaboration, Made Scientific will leverage its deep expertise in advanced therapies and bioprocessing — along with its Made Scientific Foundry™ scholar program, the academic pillar of Made Scientific's Workforce Development & Training offering — to support the creation of rigorous, industry-aligned curriculum. Designed to prepare the next generation of cell and gene therapy (CGT) professionals, Scholar combines academic rigor with practical, hands-on experience grounded in the same standards, tools, and workflows used in active CGT manufacturing environments. Launching Spring 2027, the course will equip graduate students with the skills and real-world knowledge required to make an immediate impact in the biotech industry.

"By combining Made Scientific's hands-on manufacturing expertise and our workforce development & training program with NJIT's academic excellence, we are creating a truly differentiated learning experience — one that will produce industry-ready professionals capable of driving innovation in CGT manufacturing," said Syed T. Husain, Chairman & CEO of Made Scientific.

"This partnership brings industry-leading CGT expertise into our graduate curriculum in a way that is immersive, practical, and immediately relevant," said Moshe Kam, Dean of NJIT's Newark College of Engineering. "Together, we grow and strengthen the advanced therapies workforce and support New Jersey's position as a global leader in biomanufacturing."

"Talent is everywhere, but opportunity must be created. This partnership is a great opportunity to equip NJIT graduate students with the hands-on knowledge and industry fluency to enter the workforce in cell and gene therapy and related fields ready to contribute from day one while strengthening New Jersey's position as a national leader in biomanufacturing innovation," said Teik Lim, President of NJIT.

Today's announcement marks the continuation of a long-standing partnership between the two organizations. Originating from NJIT's New Jersey Innovation Institute (NJII), Made Scientific exemplifies the transformative impact that strong collaboration between higher education and industry can have on innovation and economic growth.

About Made Scientific

Made Scientific is a U.S.-based cell therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in the development, manufacturing, and release of autologous and allogeneic cell therapy products for clinical and commercial supply. Headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, Made Scientific combines the agility and entrepreneurial spirit of a specialist CDMO with deep technical expertise to deliver reliable and scalable manufacturing solutions. For more information, visit madescientific.com.

About New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT)

New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) is the greatest producer of technological talent and knowledge in New Jersey and is a nexus of innovation — a physical and intellectual focal point for innovative ideas, actions and people. The Wall Street Journal ranks NJIT No. 1 in New Jersey among public universities for both alumni salaries (No. 25 among all universities nationally) and value (No. 42 overall nationally). NJIT also is ranked No. 27 in the U.S. by The Princeton Review as a Best Value College, in addition to being rated among the top 40 public national universities and top 80 overall by U.S. News & World Report.

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SOURCE Made Scientific, Inc.