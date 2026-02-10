Made Scientific and Streamline Bio Launch Exclusive Early Adopter Program to Advance AI-Driven Robotic Automation for Cell Therapy Manufacturing

Partnership designates Made Scientific as exclusive cell therapy CDMO partner for Streamline Bio's platform, accelerating development of autonomous manufacturing workflows in GMP cleanroom environments

PRINCETON, N.J. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Made Scientific, a leading clinical- and commercial-enabling cell therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), and Streamline Bio, Inc., a next-generation autonomous robotics company transforming biomanufacturing with AI-driven precision robotics, today announced the launch of an exclusive Early Adopter and Design Partner Program.

Through this program, Made Scientific will serve as Streamline Bio's exclusive early adopter, design partner, and preferred CDMO partner for the co-development, integration, and validation of Streamline Bio's AI-driven robotic manufacturing platform in a GMP-ready environment. Activities are designed to accelerate the development of automated workflows to include new unit operations, enhanced analytics/data capture, and other agentic AI-based improvements needed to support repeatable, scalable GMP operations. Studies will also evaluate autonomous rapid CAR-T manufacturing through end-to-end automation of critical process steps using industry-standard platforms, targeting cycle-time optimization, process robustness, and operational scalability.

"We are pleased to formalize our role as Streamline Bio's exclusive CDMO technology partner as they work to redefine cell therapy manufacturing through advanced AI-driven automation," said Syed T. Husain, Chairman & CEO of Made Scientific. "Integrating and validating Streamline Bio's technology within our GMP manufacturing operations in Princeton, NJ allows us to advance this technology in a real-world GMP setting — reinforcing our commitment to delivering scalable, reproducible, and efficient manufacturing solutions for cell therapy developers."

"Streamline Bio's technology is purpose-built to deliver low-cost, versatile, and scalable automation for life science manufacturing," said Rodney Rietze, Ph.D., President & CEO of Streamline Bio. "By partnering with Made Scientific as our exclusive early adopter CDMO, we are accelerating our cell and gene therapy product development roadmap and building toward a safe, compliant, and cost-effective manufacturing solution that supports the entire life science community."

This expanded partnership builds upon the companies' previously announced collaboration, further deepening their joint commitment to advancing scalable, automated manufacturing solutions with the potential to streamline operations, reduce cost of goods, and broaden patient access to transformative cell therapies.

About Made Scientific

Made Scientific is a leading US-based cell therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in the development, manufacturing, and release of autologous and allogeneic cell therapy products for clinical- and commercial-supply. Operating from two U.S.-based manufacturing facilities, Made Scientific combines the agility and entrepreneurial spirit of a specialist CDMO with the global expertise and resources of GC Corporation of South Korea, a global leader in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. For more information, visit www.madescientific.com.

About Streamline Bio

Streamline Bio is a versatile, AI-driven, autonomous precision robotics company transforming how advanced therapies are manufactured. Whether supporting early-stage development or full-scale production, its modular robotic platform evolves with manufacturer needs – seamlessly integrating fluid handling, closed-loop automation, and scalable orchestration into existing workflows. For more information, visit www.streamlinebio.ai .

