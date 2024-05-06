Made4net Named in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems for Ninth Consecutive Year

Company recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

TEANECK, N.J., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Made4net, a global provider of cloud-based Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) & end-to-end supply chain execution software, today announced it has been recognized by Gartner in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Warehouse Management Systems (WMS). This is the ninth consecutive year that the company has been recognized for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. Made4net believes its position in the 2024 report is based on the strengths of its adaptable and configurable WMS and its SCExpert supply chain execution suite that provides integrated route planning, delivery management, yard and labor management to provide a true supply chain convergence.

According to Gartner, "WMS offerings continue to differ in such areas as usability, adaptability, decision support, scalability in both up and down market, use of emerging technologies and life cycle costs. Furthermore, customers increasingly favor suites that can support end-to-end supply chain and logistics process orchestration. Gartner refers to these as supply chain convergence and supply chain execution convergence (related to convergence of operational activities)."

Trusted for the adaptability and scalability of their supply chain solutions, Made4net has a strong history of delivering WMS solutions across the globe, with over 800 customers in 30 countries. Customer operations range from simple environments to complex facilities with MHE, automation and robotics. Made4net's cloud-based WMS, WarehouseExpert, offers core WMS functions, plus advanced features, including cartonization, task interleaving, optimized scheduling, labor management, cycle counting, advanced 3PL billing and more.

Amit Levy, Made4net's EVP of Sales and Strategy, concurs with this research. "In recent years, we've witnessed a recalibration in warehouse and logistics processes, placing greater emphasis on innovations to address warehouse labor, capacity and visibility challenges. This underscores the importance of a robust platform that seamlessly integrates traditional labor with automation and robots, powered by AI. Our product suite is well-equipped to meet these evolving demands and we believe our placement in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the last nine years validates the innovativeness of our technology."

Duff Davidson, Made4net CEO adds, "In today's demanding supply chain market, companies are paying particular attention to WMS system architecture, adaptability and their ability to seamlessly integrate with other solutions and automation. Additionally, with increasingly complex requirements, there's a necessity to provide faster and better service level agreements (SLAs) while ensuring software can be customized quickly and easily without impacting the core system. Our approach fully meets these demands by offering cost-effective and easy to configure WMS solutions."

To download a complimentary copy of this year's Magic Quadrant for WMS, click here.

Disclaimer:

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems, Simon Tunstall, Dwight Klappich, Rishabh Narang, Federica Stufano, May 2, 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

