Madel Enterprises, LLC Joins the Mobile Communications America Family

SPARTANBURG, S.C., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Communications America ("MCA"), the leading provider of wireless communication solutions that enhance the safety, security, and operating efficiency of workplaces today, announces the acquisition of Madel Enterprises, LLC ("Madel"), a full-service provider of security and audiovisual solutions headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Established in 2009, Madel provides a full range of electrical and low voltage solutions, with an emphasis on real-world applications for emerging technologies. The company has successfully provided solutions across the country ranging from fiber diversification in cell tower central offices to FA/Mass Notification installations on federal sites.

Madel CEO John Waddel said, "The merger with MCA is an excellent example of creating something greater than the sum of its parts. MCA's focus on quality customer service and philosophy that their greatest asset is their people, aligns perfectly with Madel. The acquisition is a "win-win-win" for our clients, our people, and the companies themselves. It is an exciting time for us and we look forward to this new opportunity."

"Madel is a welcome addition to the MCA family," said Vince Foody of MCA. "Their outstanding reputation and customer service strengthen our ability to better serve our customers and grow our security portfolio in the region."

The addition of Madel strengthens MCA's security footprint in Virginia.

About MCA

Mobile Communications America (MCA) is one of the largest and most trusted Motorola partners in the United States. More than 45,000 customers trust MCA to provide wireless communication solutions for a safe, secure, and more efficient workplace. As your trusted advisor, we reduce the time and effort needed to research, install, and maintain the right solutions to make your workplace better.

MCA offers a carefully researched portfolio of world class voice, data, and video products and solutions. With more than twenty product lines and hundreds of solutions, our team of certified professionals across the United States deliver a full suite of reliable technologies with a service first approach. The MCA advantage is our extensive service portfolio to support the solution lifecycle from start to finish. www.callmc.com

