Madison Air Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Air Solutions Corporation ("Madison Air") today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to its proposed initial public offering of shares of its Class A common stock. The price range and the number of shares for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The timing and other terms of the proposed offering remain subject to the completion of the SEC review process, as well as market and other conditions.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

SOURCE Madison Air