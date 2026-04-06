Madison Air Launches Roadshow for Proposed Initial Public Offering

CHICAGO, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Air today announced the launch of the roadshow for its proposed initial public offering of 82,692,308 shares of common stock. The initial public offering price is currently expected to be between $25.00 and $27.00 per share. Madison Air intends to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MAIR".

Madison Air intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for repayment of certain indebtedness.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Barclays, Jefferies and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering.

BofA Securities, Citigroup, Baird, RBC Capital Markets, Guggenheim Securities, Santander, Wolfe | Nomura Alliance and CIBC Capital Markets are acting as joint bookrunners.

Comerica Securities, William Blair, Stifel, Capital One Securities and PNC Capital Markets LLC are acting as co-managers.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co, LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing [email protected]; Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 by calling 1-888-603-5847 or by email at [email protected]; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022 by calling (877) 821-7388 or by email at [email protected]; or Wells Fargo Securities, 90 South 7th Street, 5th Floor, Minneapolis, MN 55402, at 800-645-3751 (option #5) or email a request to [email protected].

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Madison Air

Madison Air has a portfolio of leading air quality businesses that operate in high-value niches adjacent to traditional HVAC across Commercial and Residential markets. Through its portfolio of trusted brands, including Addison, AprilAire, Big Ass Fans, Broan-NuTone, Nortek Air Solutions, Nortek Data Center Cooling and Reznor, the company helps customers improve performance, protect critical assets and create healthier indoor environments. Madison Air's mission is to make the world safer, healthier and more productive through the power of better air.

SOURCE Madison Air