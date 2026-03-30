Madison Avenue Couture Palm Beach Celebrates One Year Anniversary with a Celebration at The Colony Hotel

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Avenue Couture Palm Beach was proud to celebrate its one year anniversary with a special event at The Colony Hotel on March 19th, marking a milestone year defined by meaningful connections, strong community support, and remarkable growth.

Since opening its doors, Palm Beach has been warmly embraced by the local community. Situated near the iconic Worth Avenue in Via Mizner, the brand has had the unique opportunity to become part of one of the country's most renowned and vibrant retail and cultural destinations. Over the past year, Palm Beach has cultivated lasting relationships with residents, partners, and neighboring businesses, establishing itself within this dynamic and historic corridor.

At the heart of the brand is its beautifully designed 2,000-square-foot showroom, which has quickly become a welcoming hub for both shopping and social connection. The space reflects the spirit of Palm Beach, elegant, inviting, and lively and has hosted a series of memorable gatherings that bring the community together. Signature events such as Mahjong Night and Birkin Bingo have become standout experiences, blending style, fun, and philanthropy while fostering a sense of connection among guests.

"We are incredibly grateful for the welcome and encouragement we've received," said CEO and Founder Judy Taylor. "Being part of the Worth Avenue community has been especially meaningful. It's such a special place, and we're honored to contribute to its energy and tradition. Seeing our showroom come to life through events and shared experiences has been one of the most rewarding parts of this journey."

The anniversary celebration brought together friends, collaborators, and community members for an evening that reflects the spirit and energy that have defined Palm Beach's first year. Guests enjoyed a thoughtfully curated experience that highlighted the brand's core essence.

As Palm Beach looks ahead, the team remains committed to deepening its roots in the community, continuing to grow, and delivering experiences that resonate with its audience.

"This is just the beginning," added Palm Beach Showroom Director Sophia Sherkanowski. "We're excited for what's to come and honored to be part of such an inspiring community."

For more information about Palm Beach and upcoming events, please visit www.madisonavenuecouture.com or follow @madavepalmbeach on Instagram and TikTok.

About Madison Avenue Couture

Founded in New York in 2010, Madison Avenue Couture is the leading U.S. destination for authentic Hermès and Chanel in the secondary market. With strict authenticity standards, a commitment to unparalleled client service, and a carefully curated inventory, Madison Avenue Couture is the trusted resource for collectors and fashion insiders seeking store-fresh, rare, and iconic pieces. The company opened its second showroom in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2025, located in Via Mizner on Worth Avenue. Clients can visit either their NYC location or Palm Beach for private shopping experiences and to view the collection of investment-worthy pieces.

For more information, visit madisonavenuecouture.com or follow @madisonavenuecouture on Instagram and TikTok.

SOURCE Madison Avenue Couture, Inc.