Madison Liquidators adds Coleuri by Via Seating to its Guest Chair Lineup

News provided by

Madison Liquidators

23 May, 2023, 15:06 ET

MADISON, Wis., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Via Seating's newest line, the Coleuri series of bucket chairs, has recently been added to the Madison Liquidators online marketplace. The Coleuri series offers uniquely upscale guest chairs that prioritize style and color. The focus of incorporating this new line is to offer office guest chairs that, along with their modern look and feel, are 100% recyclable. These chairs are the newest option for the environmentally conscious workplace.

Continue Reading
The Coleuri Series Chair by Via Seating
The Coleuri Series Chair by Via Seating

The Coleuri series bucket seat office chairs are an excellent alternative to traditional guest chairs. Their simplicity and high-design aesthetic brings an Italian feel and minimalist features to the office waiting area. Featuring a contemporary look with bold splashes of dipped color, these office guest chairs are the vibrant accent that modern office spaces are looking for.

The expansion of color and ecofriendly office furniture options is a priority for Madison Liquidators, as now more than ever businesses are not only branching into statement-style furniture pieces, but are also making eco-conscious choices that limit company impact on the planet. With the Via Seating Coleuri Series, all products and their components are chemically tested to assess the impact on humans and ecosystems. They also adhere to rigorous environmental certifications via 3rd party evaluation systems. As Madison Liquidators' roots are based in the donating and distribution of used office furniture, rather than disposal, being able to offer a new, socially responsible guest chair really drives home the commitment to recycling.

Via Seating office guest chairs are excellent alternatives to traditional guest chairs as they afford strong color choices, for a more adventurous office space, with five colors choices available; Anthracite, White, Loch Blue, Inland Green, and Coral Red. Constructed to be 100% recyclable with bucket seat and four straight legs, these chairs are perfect for an office lounge, waiting room, or private office that receives guests and wants a splash of color.

By offering this new office guest chair, Madison Liquidators gives customers an option that offers minimal impact on the environment. Not only that, but customers can recycle the chairs at the end of their life according to the care and disassembly guidelines included with purchase. In today's environmentally minded world, sustainability will continue to be prioritized by the Madison Liquidators team.

SOURCE Madison Liquidators

Also from this source

Madison Liquidators Prioritizes Call Center Cubicles for Telecommunications Customers

Madison Liquidators Adds Flip Top Tables to the Online Office Furniture Marketplace

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.