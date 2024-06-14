Madison Liquidators Adds Hospital Furniture & Hospital Whiteboards to the Marketplace

MADISON, Wis., June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Liquidators, an industry leader in online office furniture solutions, is proud to announce its newest offerings, high-quality hospital furniture. These hospital furniture pieces represent a variety of manufacturers and include hospital reception desks, hospital seating, and hospital whiteboards. This newest category is a significant step for Madison Liquidators in providing durable, and innovative solutions to customers within the health industry.

Curved Reception Desk for Hospitals and the Healthcare Industry

The constant flow of patients to the hospital requires that the reception area is welcoming, comfortable and presents a clean aesthetic. Recognizing this, Madison Liquidators is offering Curved Reception Desks from office furniture partner Groupe Lacasse to bolster its newly created hospital inventory. With a modern, curved design, and customizable size, finish top, and base colors the Morpheo Series Reception Desks are stylish enough to fit into a variety of reception spaces. Two sets of drawers, an optional credenza, and overhead wall-mounted storage also seek to maintain the organization, and functionality of the space.

Another important consideration for any hospital is its essential operations. That's why, with office furniture manufacturer Ghent, Operating Room Whiteboards and Hospital Patient Whiteboards are now available for purchase. Ghent has always offered solutions tailored to the healthcare industry. Their Hospital Whiteboards are formatted for healthcare tasks such as tracking patient care, staff communication, and operating room scheduling. Madison Liquidators feels honored to provide a solution that caters specifically to healthcare workers and their daily working needs.

Finally, Madison Liquidators in collaboration with Office Star Products, offers Hip Chairs as part of the new hospital lineup. With patients of various sizes, and abilities, hip chairs offer seating at hip height, meaning that anyone with hip or knee pain doesn't have to bend to be able to sit. The hospital chair boasts an extra-wide profile and thickly padded backrest and seat with a weight capacity of up to 400 lbs. Madison Liquidators hopes that this will also prove a useful solution to those at home or the office who need accommodated seating.

The initial release of the hospital furniture line is currently available for purchase. This collaborative partnership, built by providing innovative office solutions for the healthcare industry through curation of multiple manufacturer solutions, is a first for Madison Liquidators. The leading provider of office furniture solutions is excited to showcase the range of the new collection through their website, MadisonLiquidators.com

