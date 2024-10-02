Madison Liquidators adds new Conference Tables from KFI

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Liquidators, a leading provider of high-quality office furniture, is thrilled to announce the addition of a new line of conference tables from renowned manufacturer KFI. This newest line of conference tables is a robust selection of choices to anchor the company meeting room. This exciting expansion underscores Madison Liquidators' commitment to providing innovative and stylish solutions for modern office environments.

Mid-Town Conference Table by KFI

These new KFI long conference tables feature solid poplar wood tabletops that come in three attractive finishes- Barnwood, Espresso, and Natural. These finishes make for a great contrast against the black steel frame, creating an excellent overall presentation. To further highlight their versatility for a variety of conference spaces, they are available in seven sizes between 72-120 inches in length providing ample options to fit almost any conference room.

Alongside their conference table order, purchasers will see an option to add conference chairs and a whiteboard to the final cart. These options are designed to streamline the purchasing process of those looking to completely furnish their company conference room. Conference room chairs and whiteboards can be selected from the wide-ranging selection available at Madison Liquidators, which always provides shoppers with related item suggestions which allow them to assemble complete office furniture sets as needed.

These new conference tables come with an amazing warranty from KFI Studios. This guarantee provides the purchaser with peace of mind that allows them to buy with confidence. The warranty protects against defects and any faulty workmanship with the base under protection for twelve years, while the tabletop is covered for five years. This warranty is the finishing touch on a fantastic meeting room workstation that will last for many years to come.

Madison Liquidators is the online destination for the KFI Studios conference tables, as well as a wide variety of other styles such as round conference tables. Since its founding in 2015, Madison Liquidators has provided top-of-the-line office furniture with world-class customer support. With an ever-expanding inventory, Madison Liquidators' online marketplace is the one-stop shop for all types of office furniture.

