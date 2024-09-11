Madison Liquidators adds new Display Cases from Ghent

MADISON, Wis., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Liquidators is proud to announce the addition of new high-quality display cases from brand partner Ghent. Storage and display solutions are vital to keeping a tidy and attractive office in professional settings. With this in mind, Madison Liquidators has added a host of Ghent display case options across several furniture series to display anything from personal exhibits to retail and even museum-quality displays. The company looks to increase ways for customers to add personality to the office while maximizing storage space.

Ghent Heritage Display Case, Now Available at Madison Liquidators

The Ghent Heritage Series, Champion Series, and Heirloom Series are just a few of the newest lines to hit the marketplace, each with its own unique set of features. The Heritage Series features vertical storage cabinets for display, while the Champion and Heirloom Series provide wall-mounted display options. Both are necessary for client-facing offices where memorabilia or awards can be displayed for guests to view. All of the new series are expertly designed to enhance the workspace while providing a focal point for achievements and items of value.

Another series, The Merchandizer Series, provides retail-style display cases that feature sliding doors in the back of the cabinet. These retail-style display cases are perfect for businesses that display merchandise in attractive configurations. For many years, companies such as jewelers have utilized this style of display cases. Madison Liquidators is proud to provide these establishments with display cases of the highest quality for retail spaces.

Branded displays for academic and athletic awards have always showcased a school's excellence. The Spirit Series and Edge Series from Ghent are tall storage cabinets designed for trophies and awards, often found in schools. They utilize vibrant base colors crafted to match school colors at every level of education. Wanting to offer a way for museums, libraries, and historical societies to have museum-quality displays, the Ghent Keepsake Series and the Reliant Series are designed for opulent spaces that display valuables. Regardless of the setting, Madison Liquidators has options in various sizes, styles, and features that will display valuables and awards in a way that allows businesses to draw customers in.

Madison Liquidators is the online home of the Ghent display cases across all series. Most models are already available for purchase. Madison Liquidators is the online destination for all office furniture needs, with a renowned customer support team that can answer any question about the Ghent display cases or discuss storage options.

SOURCE Madison Liquidators