Madison Liquidators Adds New Veloce Series Benching Systems

News provided by

Madison Liquidators

13 Oct, 2023, 09:56 ET

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Liquidators has expanded their online inventory by offering the Corp Design Veloce Series workstation desks to the lineup. The Veloce Series features over 50 office furniture pieces, making possible an assortment of layouts to ensure each individual workstation optimizes its space and storage. All of the Veloce Series office furniture is manufactured from the highest quality commercial grade laminate; a scratch resistant, stain proof and attractive office furniture material option.  

The Veloce series desk is shown in a 6 person configuration. Now available at Madison Liquidators!
As with many pieces available at Madison Liquidators, these workstations fit comfortably in contemporary office design. The workstations allow co-workers to team together, in a collaborative manner, with the option of privacy panels. Apart from space-saving, these Veloce Series workstation desks enhance teamwork while also maintaining personal space. This new series helps to support diverse business settings that give thought to the productive connection between individuals and their workspaces.  

With this new multi-person office furniture, a variety of commercial grade and accent materials have been used which will stand the test of time. Corp Design has especially taken care to employ their signature finishes into the commercial grade laminate including; Blanc De Gris, Blanco, Espresso CD, Grigio CD, Miele, and Noce. These finish options provide a wide palette of contemporary color variations with the possibility to customize the workstation base color, along with the desktop finish. Also noteworthy are the two and three drawer mobile pedestal options and credenza desk sets. With the attractive finishes and linear or grouped workstation desk options that the Veloce Series provides, customers will have a wealth of selection choices for their office style.

The ever-maturing relationship of Corp Design and Madison Liquidators continues to grow with this new office furniture release. The Veloce Series workstation desks are already available to customers for immediate purchase. Individuals and businesses can furnish their office with high-quality, durable, Veloce Series pieces whether their needs be a desk set or workstation desks. Focused on providing businesses with the best-in-class office furniture solutions, Madison Liquidators seeks to continue prioritizing products that accommodate teams in the most comfortable and space-maximizing manner.

