Madison Liquidators Announces $5,000 Dream Office Giveaway Initiative

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Liquidators, an online provider of professional office furniture, has launched a new customer-focused initiative featuring three office furnishing giveaways designed to help customers refresh their workspaces. The $5,000 Dream Office giveaway program runs through March 31, while the office chair and desk accessories run through January 31.

2026 Dream Office Giveaways

These giveaways reflect Madison Liquidators' commitment to supporting businesses and home office professionals nationwide in creating functional, well-designed workspaces. The initiative is headlined by a $5,000 Dream Office Makeover, which will award one winner a complete office upgrade. Two additional giveaways will include a professional office chair and a desk accessories bundle, with one winner selected for each.

One winner will receive a Via Seating Run II Ergonomic Office Chair to improve their workplace comfort. The winner of the Desktop Accessories Bundle will receive a power module, power strip, monitor arms, keyboard tray, cable grips, pencil drawer, and PC mount. Notification for the secondary giveaway winners will occur during the first week of February.

The entry period for the Dream Office Giveaway runs from January 1 through March 31, with winners notified during the first week of April. The recipient of the $5,000 Dream Office Makeover will have the full 2026 calendar year to select their furnishings. Madison Liquidators employees and their immediate family members are not eligible to participate.

The giveaway program includes multiple entry methods designed to accommodate a range of customer engagement preferences. The Dream Office Makeover is structured to allow the selected recipient flexibility in outfitting their workspace, which may include items such as seating, work surfaces, and supporting accessories like floor protection.

Madison Liquidators continues to support businesses and home office professionals by remaining an active part of how workspaces are furnished and adapted over time. Initiatives such as this giveaway reflect an ongoing focus on customer engagement within the broader office furniture experience.

About Madison Liquidators

Founded in November 2015, Madison Liquidators is an online retailer specializing in office furniture for businesses and home office professionals nationwide. The company provides a broad selection of workplace furnishings supported by in-house tools and customer assistance designed to support informed purchasing decisions.

