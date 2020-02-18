Madison Liquidators, Innovating Sustainable Office Furniture Solutions

When you visit Madison Liquidators the process of finding gently used secondhand office furniture is made easy. New inventory is put on display daily and knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions you have about current inventory or items that may be on their way into the showroom. If you don't find exactly what you need on your first visit, their entire collection of used inventory is also on display online which can help make the process of buying furniture much easier!

Being committed to sustainability in office furnishing is simply put, a passion of Madison Liquidators. Their goal is to be a staple to the community and the first place you go when you need to get rid of old office furniture or find new office furniture. Since inception they have partnered with several manufacturers to aid in the process of offering a full-service office furnishing solution. This solution includes the decommissioning of old office furniture and the installation of new commercial grade laminate, veneer or solid wood office furniture that will outlast furniture you might find in big box stores.

The next time you are thinking of getting rid of your desk, filing cabinets, or office chairs consider contacting Madison Liquidators. They can accept and safely remove office furniture from your space and give it new life in another locally owned business or household. A win-win for you and our community and a great way to reduce the environmental impact of disposing of gently used office furniture that can otherwise be given many more years of service to somewhere else.

SOURCE Madison Liquidators

Related Links

https://www.madisonliquidators.com

