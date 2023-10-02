Madison Liquidators Kicks Off their Red Tag Liquidation Sale

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Liquidators announces their Red Tag Liquidation Event which offers steeply discounted showroom inventory to local customers. With the cycling out of older items and the renovation to the showroom set to begin, this liquidation benefits office furniture consumers who need high-quality items, at reduced cost. Direct price reductions have swept through almost every item in the showroom allowing customers to save anywhere from 25-80%.  

While these price reductions directly impact the Middleton showroom, the consumer can still browse red tag inventory via Madison Liquidators online. The steeply reduced office furniture items for purchase include customer returns still in new condition, items of minor imperfection, and older floor models. As the company plans to update the look and feel of its showroom, this sale gives opportunity to the budget shopper and bargain hunter to get the office furniture pieces they need, at reduced cost.  

At the onset of the showroom liquidation, available office furniture pieces include an array of L-shaped and U-shaped desks. Desk sets as well as reception and credenza desks are also available. Various waiting room and break room furniture for the front office and recreational spaces, along with many office seating options, from desk chairs to conference room chairs, also make up red tag inventory. All products available are from Madison Liquidators' trusted brand partners.  

With red tag markdowns listed up to 85%, these items are expected to sell out quickly. Since the liquidation inventory is limited, all items are on a first-come, first-served basis and subject to availability. They must be picked up at the Middleton showroom by the purchaser at 2224 Pleasant View Rd. Suite 6 Middleton, WI. Today marks the start of the Red Tag Liquidation Event and will be completed once all inventory has sold.  This is an unprecedented move for Madison Liquidators and the team is proud to offer these top-quality pieces, at steeply reduced rate rates to their loyal customers.  

