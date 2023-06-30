Madison Liquidators Offers Consumers a Unique Seating Solution

June 30, 2023

MADISON, Wis. , June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Art Deco is en vogue at Madison Liquidators! Coming from longtime manufacturing partner Via Seating, Madison Liquidators has included the Nebula Series, art deco sofa to the online office furniture lineup. The Nebula series, which is designed to accent the Meteor series of office chairs, offers seating that is both sophisticated and playful. In fact, many of the newest listings to the online marketplace offer a unique design, in an effort to branch into high-style and non-traditional office spaces. 

The Nebula Series Art Deco Sofa by Via Seating
The Nebula Series Art Deco Sofa by Via Seating

This small office couch features gentle curves in the seat and back paired with a thick steel wire-style base. The seat is padded for comfort and clad in vinyl. Art deco originated in the 1920s and by the 1930s was a dominant style movement in the western world. Art deco is defined by its distinguishing features that include simple, clean shapes with a streamlined appearance, along with ornamentation that is geometric. This style of furniture is unique to Madison Liquidators and is meant to signal a shift from mostly traditional-contemporary selections, to pieces that may be used as salon or bar lounge furniture. 

This office couch comes in five finish options; Mist, Morel, Nautical, Raven, and Tempest, along with two base colors, giving the purchaser the option to create a distinct look for their office. The upholstery is also antimicrobial making it a necessary, easy-to-clean feature for the post-pandemic workplace.  

The manufacturer has taken art deco design properties and paired them with an office sofa that can add trendiness to a waiting area or an executive office. Any business where comfort and stylish seating is needed, this sofa is enough to fill the void. It can anchor office spaces from the reception desk and lounge to the back office. As with most furniture at Madison Liquidators this series is warranty-backed. Via Seating provides a twelve-year protection against manufacturing and craftsmanship defects along with five years protection for all upholstered elements. 

More unique, innovative, and trending items are regularly being added as a way to give consumers variety in styling their dream workplaces.  Madison Liquidators above all will continue to value high-quality, affordable, and durable solutions, as these are the features that make any piece timeless.  

