Madison Liquidators Revolutionizes Dining Spaces with Stylish Dining Benches

Madison, Wis., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Liquidators is excited to announce the launch of the Eclipse Series Dining Benches. The collection from brand partner Hickory Contract is designed to improve the overall dining experience by prioritizing comfort and style. The goal is to provide customers with the perfect booth seating for their businesses', whether for a restaurant or corporate breakroom.

The Eclipse Series of dining benches brings to the forefront the importance of creating inviting and functional dining spaces within the office setting. The manufacturer's curated selection of dining benches, along with café tables, helps to encourage a shift towards designated office dining spaces.

One of the foremost characteristics of these dining benches is that they provide employees and visitors with comfortable seating. They feature ergonomic contours and plush cushioning, all while maintaining their streamlined profiles. Perfect for smaller dining areas or open-concept spaces, they offer a space-saving alternative to traditional chairs. With their flexible seating arrangements, customers can maximize their breakroom space without compromising on style or comfort.

The primary features of Madison Liquidators' new dining chair collection include versatile design options and meticulous construction. Available in a variety of colors and ranging from modern to rustic and traditional, these dining benches provide a strong focal point for the dining area by blending contemporary design with quality craftsmanship to cater to diverse preferences. Additionally, the use of high-quality materials such as solid wood, metal, and upholstered fabrics allows them to withstand daily use and maintain their appearance, all with the added benefit of a limited 10-year manufacturer's warranty.

Madison Liquidators is a leading online marketplace supplier of ergonomic office solutions. Their mission is to meet or exceed customers' expectations while supplying the highest-quality products possible. While the company has grown tremendously over the years, it continues branching into new areas of office furniture in an effort to bring customers innovative and functionally aesthetic options. The Hickory Contract Eclipse Series Dining Benches are the latest innovative addition to the online marketplace.

