New Fireproof Storage Cabinets Bridge Preparedness with a Timeless Office Solution

MADISON, Wis., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The continual rollout of the FireKing product line to Madison Liquidators has just added Fireproof Storage Cabinets to the roster. The fireproof storage cabinets are the perfect measure of preparedness for commercial and educational institutions to protect documents and property. Utilizing the best materials, conducting research, and testing this timeless office solution raises the value and functionality of what a storage cabinet can do. This key fireproofing feature makes it highly desirable for any institution needing to protect its materials.

FireKing Fireproof Storage Cabinets Now Available at Madison Liquidators

The FireKing Storage Cabinets have been constructed using fire-resistant materials and utilize high-security key locks that are both resistant to drilling and picking for enhanced protection. Ample storage shelves for organizing items as well as end-tab letter filing and oversized document and binder storage are key features that make this storage solution unique . The goal of including this new lineup in the vast storage options currently available at Madison Liquidators was to offer companies intelligently designed and secure office storage possibilities that aren't run-of-the-mill.

Among other features, the main element of the storage cabinets is the ability to protect items internally even when external temperatures reach up to 1700 ºF. Furthermore, the manufacturer has also subjected the fireproof storage cabinet to a 2000ºF explosion test and a 30 FT drop test. Prioritizing quality-tested and certified products is a standard that Madison Liquidators will continue to maintain when choosing new brand partners.

Office style and decor are just two more considerations considered during the design process of the fireproof storage cabinets. With several sizes to choose from and over 12 color options, customers can easily choose a storage cabinet customized to fit their office space and decor. Three and six shelf options, colors such as Arctic White, Parchment, and Black, plus end tab filing options, ensure that businesses will be able to perfectly customize this solution according to employee and client needs.

Madison Liquidators, which is the leading provider of office furniture , is the online destination for the FireKing Fireproof Storage Cabinet. Madison Liquidators is committed to providing innovative, stylish, and quality products designed to meet the ever-changing needs of office workspaces. FireKing Fireproof Storage Cabinets are now available to order.

