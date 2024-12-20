Madison Liquidators Unveils Glass Conference Tables from Corp Design

MADISON, Wis., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Liquidators, the leading provider of high-quality office furniture online, is excited to announce the addition of stylish glass conference tables from Corp Design to its product lineup. These new offerings are set to redefine modern office aesthetics by combining functionality with a sleek and contemporary look.

Glass Conference Tables Now Available at Madison Liquidators

Designed with a focus on quality and durability, the tables feature tempered glass tops and sturdy metal frames, providing a sophisticated touch to any workspace. Each glass conference table has a frosted white glass top and a laminate panel base with stylish aluminum accents. The conference tables come in various sizes and configurations, catering to different office needs, from small meeting rooms to large conference spaces. This size variety ensures that customers will be able to purchase the right amount of conference room chairs for their meeting spaces and team.

Corp Design's glass conference table design also makes it a point not to sacrifice function for aesthetics, while also rather ingeniously incorporating all modern amenities into the pieces. Starting with the standard white frosted glass tabletop it has a built-in grommet where a power module can be seamlessly installed. Cable management runs below the surface and down through the leg keeping cords and cables out of sight. More and more the Madison Liquidators buying team has been prioritizing office pieces designed especially for modern workplaces so that buyers looking to furnish their businesses with all-in-one solutions can easily find what they need without having to add or buy separate parts.

With strong lines on smart finishes for their commercial-grade laminate office furniture, the manufacturer has created a stylish focal point in every room of the office. These solutions come in the form of simple yet sophisticated office furnishings such as round conference tables. The new collection aligns with Madison Liquidators' commitment to providing high-quality office furniture that combines aesthetics with functionality. Whether it's an office chair or training tables, Madison Liquidators has the inventory to match the need.

With the company's reputation for innovative and stylish designs, these glass conference tables are expected to be a popular choice for businesses looking to create a modern and welcoming meeting space. They are already available for purchase on the Madison Liquidators website, with various customization options to fit specific office designs.

SOURCE Madison Liquidators