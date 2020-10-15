Madison Logic Achieves Leader Status for Third Consecutive Season in G2 Fall 2020 Rankings

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Logic, the leading global digital Account Based Marketing (ABM) platform, was awarded leadership status in multiple categories in the G2 Fall 2020 Grid Report, marking the third consecutive season of high rankings this year.

The Fall 2020 G2 report rated Madison Logic as a leader for both Account-Based Advertising and Marketing Account Intelligence. The company ranked as a High Performer for Enterprise Marketing Account Intelligence and received a badge for Easiest Setup.

"B2B companies need real-time visibility into how their marketing channels perform. It is validating to see the Fall 2020 G2 rankings reinforce how well clients use ML.Platform's detailed account data and ABM reporting to make the right decisions about how to engage buyers and achieve revenue goals," said Tom O'Regan, CEO, Madison Logic.

Based on customer feedback, Madison Logic recently enhanced its market and account data access and measurement capabilities. Customers and partners can see information about buyer search behavior and content engagement, and see how other marketers are investing to reach those buyers. ML.Platform also offers simplified reporting on campaign performance, account engagement and pipeline and revenue influence. Marketers can use this information to build campaigns that compete more effectively for target accounts' attention.

"Madison Logic is a valuable ABM partner of ours and the recent enhancements to their platform are important to help execute our clients' goals," said Bob Ray, Global CEO of Merkle | DWA and media lead for Merkle B2B, the first end-to-end global B2B agency.

"When we needed to quickly react to COVID-19's impact on our industry, Madison Logic was there. They have been very honest with helping us refine strategy and targeting criteria, helping us not waste resources," said one reviewer on G2.

The Fall 2020 Grid® Reports are based on G2.com's unique algorithm that calculates customer satisfaction and market presence scores in real time. Madison Logic's leading category placements signify the company's steadfast ability to provide B2B marketers with the ABM solutions they need to convert their best accounts faster.

