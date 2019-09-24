Madison Logic Can Deliver 507% ROI According to Total Economic Impact Study

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Logic, the leading global account-based marketing (ABM) platform, today announced the results of an independent commissioned Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Madison Logic. The study examines the cost savings and business benefits that organizations may see by implementing the Madison Logic Platform. Through in-depth customer interviews, the Forrester TEI study found a three-year 507% return on investment (ROI), a doubling of sales conversion rate to closed-won, and more benefits over three years of utilizing the Madison Logic ABM solution.

"Our clients have long known that they can get incredible ROI from Madison Logic," said Tom O'Regan, CEO at Madison Logic. "That Forrester uncovered a 507% ROI over three years proves that our clients can execute their comprehensive ABM strategy across the funnel and convert their best accounts faster."

The July 2019 Forrester Consulting TEI Study also revealed that Madison Logic tripled the number of conversions to marketing-qualified accounts (MQA) and decreased time spent qualifying accounts by 66 percent for sampled customers. In addition, Forrester found that Madison Logic helped clients:

Maximize limited marketing budget to generate reliable ROI

Organizations used intelligence from Madison Logic's Data Cloud to improve efficiency in their marketing campaigns and create more relevant content for target accounts, leading to higher engagement rates. "For me, the reliability of the performance of the content is a top benefit. I don't have a large budget for my campaigns, so I need to make sure that the money I spend is going to generate the right kind of accounts," one interviewed customer said. "Sales is going to believe in them and follow up with them and then it's going to turn pipeline into closed business."

Triple the number of marketing-qualified accounts

Madison Logic produced more MQAs than their previous solutions because they identified the precise reasons why accounts were engaging with their content. By measuring the engagement and intent surrounding marketing content further, sales teams found qualifying their accounts easier than before.

Have more informed conversations with target accounts

Interviewed clients say Madison Logic integrations with CRM and marketing automation platforms prepared their sales teams with the most important information to communicate with targets in the most effective way.

Improve alignment between marketing and sales

Marketers at the interviewed organizations were able to keep sales teams more informed about where accounts were in the marketing funnel, leading to increased deal velocity, closed-won conversion, and ROI.

Forrester Consulting leveraged its Total Economic Impact™ methodology to create this study, interviewing a sample of current Madison Logic customers. Through this research, Forrester developed a composite organization representative of the four companies that Forrester interviewed and used the organization to calculate the benefits of using the Madison Logic ABM Platform.

