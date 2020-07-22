Madison Logic Receives High Rankings in Four Categories in G2 Summer 2020 Grid Report

NEW YORK, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Logic, the leading global digital Account-Based Marketing (ABM) platform, received top recognition in the G2 Summer 2020 Grid Report. Customers voted Madison Logic to be a leader and high performer in four categories and also recognized the company for easiest setup and best support.

"We value rankings from the G2 report very highly. Customer reviews reflect their experience with us in the most honest way, and we're honored when they're willing to share positive feedback with the wider B2B community," said Tom O'Regan, CEO, Madison Logic. "The Summer 2020 rankings tell us customers from companies in both the middle market and large enterprises get great value from our platform and that they appreciate how quick and easy we make it for them to succeed with digital ABM."

The Summer 2020 G2 report rated Madison Logic as a leader for both Account-Based Advertising and Mid-Market Account-Based Advertising. The company ranked as a High Performer for Enterprise Marketing Account Intelligence and Marketing Account Intelligence. The company received additional badges for Easiest Setup and Best Support.

ML Platform™ customers shared positive feedback on G2 in several areas, including deployment speed and integrations with other platforms, access to useful analytics and account insights. Customers also noted fast response time to support questions, capable account teams and an easy-to-navigate user experience.

Most importantly, customers said that they received excellent value for money. G2 ratings reflect both volume and quality of results generated using ML Platform and the quality of the relationship with Madison Logic overall. "We take pride in delivering more than clients expect from us," said O'Regan. "Our goal is to help customers achieve their growth objectives, even in a challenging market. The G2 rankings reflect what our own data shows: we deliver what we promise and help customers convert their best accounts faster."

The G2 rankings and feedback reflect Madison Logic's 2020 strategic efforts to expand their partnerships with technology providers and agencies, with the ultimate goal to make it easier for shared customers to reach their marketing goals. In the last quarter, Madison Logic announced relationships with LinkedIn and HubSpot, adding to existing integrations with Marketo, Oracle and others. O'Regan said, "Our partnership with LinkedIn is unique. We are the only ABM platform with access to expanded insights from LinkedIn display advertising. This means Madison Logic customers know more about what is often their largest social media investment, giving them an advantage within their target accounts."

Madison Logic also expanded its relationship with Merkle|DWA, the largest B2B agency worldwide. "We believe our partnership with Madison Logic brings our mutual customers exactly what they need in the current economy. Working together, we help customers develop cross-channel digital ABM programs that identify, convert and win deals faster. The combination of support from Merkle|DWA for strategy and execution and the ML Platform powers excellent growth for our clients." Mollie Jolliffe, SVP, Process and Technology, Merkle | DWA

The Summer 2020 Grid® Reports are based on G2.com's unique algorithm that calculates customer satisfaction and market presence scores in real time. Madison Logic's leading category placements signify the company's steadfast ability to provide B2B marketers with the ABM solutions they need to target the right accounts at the right time. This is further evident through the company's recently announced platform integration with LinkedIn Marketing Solutions' Marketing Analytics APIs. Joint LinkedIn and Madison Logic clients can now measure accounts across three marketing channels on one unified, integrated platform to make smarter marketing and sales decisions.

