Madison Logic's Tom O'Regan Named a Top ABM Leader and Innovator Impacting the B2B Sector

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Logic, a leading global account-based marketing (ABM) platform, earned a spot for its CEO, Tom O'Regan on B2B Marketing's list of Top ABM (account-based marketing) Opinion Leaders. The list celebrates pioneers and experts who are making strides in the ABM sector of B2B marketing.

"Despite health and economic challenges that are adversely affecting many industries, B2B organizations have accelerated their shift to digital, supporting sales goals with performance based objectives," said Tom O'Regan, CEO, Madison Logic. "I accept this along with my team at Madison Logic who work tirelessly to support our global clients in achieving their growth goals. B2B marketers now more than ever need access to data to drive conversions faster, and we will continue to use our influence within the industry to inform fellow marketers on how to best navigate even the most challenging of circumstances to retain, expand and accelerate growth."

As CEO of Madison Logic over the past five years, Tom O'Regan has led the company's evolution and growth to become the only global B2B account-based platform. He is a pioneer of ad tech and intent data, today's fastest-growing B2B investment. O'Regan anticipated companies and agencies need to extend ABM in multiple vertical and geographic markets using a digital-first strategy based on buyer intent and other data signals. Today, Madison Logic's platform activates digital ABM using unmatched proprietary data, vertical and geographic reach, supporting some of the world's leading B2B brands. Madison Logic has received six consecutive INC 5000 and Deloitte fast 500 awards.

U.S. Digital transformation has shifted the way B2B organizations look at their customers and buyers through an account-based strategy, and over 80% of global B2B marketers said they plan to boost their budget for ABM over the next year. With sales and marketing connecting in ways that were not available before, marketers are now seeing tectonic shifts in how they can impact the business. The company increased the capabilities of its ML Platform to meet customer needs, first through an industry-first integration with LinkedIn and then another in subsequent months with HubSpot. Both complement the current platform integrations with Salesforce, Marketo, and Oracle Eloqua. The upcoming introduction of enhanced data and measurement capabilities will further amplify those shifts revenue marketers are focused on.

Madison Logic is the first company in the martech community to integrate with the LinkedIn Marketing Analytics API. This allows joint LinkedIn and Madison Logic clients to measure accounts across three marketing channels on one unified, integrated platform and ultimately make smarter marketing and sales decisions. Further, the HubSpot integration supports B2B marketers in their quest to identify and target the right accounts, increase engagement throughout the customer journey, and help sales measure performance across multiple channels. Madison Logic continually innovates the ML Platform to help its clients identity, prioritize, engage and eventually convert the accounts that matter.

B2B Marketing's Top ABM Influencers list has been published in this summer's 2020 magazine and can be viewed online here. For more information on the ML Platform, request a product demo.

