Madison Reed Introduces Color Therapy™, an all-new Color Depositing Hair Mask

Color Therapy™ deposits color and refreshes the tone of hair while adding intense hydration. It's powered by SmartDye™ technology to actually deposit color where your hair needs it most: mid-lengths and ends which can seem to fade faster and lose their vibrancy. The application couldn't be easier --- just use it in place of a regular conditioner. No gloves are needed and it only takes five minutes to refresh hair tones. It's an easy way to keep color looking fresh in between permanent color applications.

"At Madison Reed, we are laser focused on getting your color right," said Amy Errett, Founder and CEO, Madison Reed. "It starts with our salon-quality gorgeous color with ingredients you can feel good about--- and continues with our commitment to developing color-loving hair treatments-- like Color Therapy-- that help you maintain your color."

Color Therapy uses SmartDye™ technology, which is based on the principle that opposites attract. Its positively charged conditioning base is infused with color that zeroes in on the mid-lengths and ends of hair. Over time through wear and tear and processing, the mid-lengths and ends of hair become more porous and negatively charged. The formula is designed to adhere to exactly the areas where hair needs color refreshing the most and where unwanted brassiness starts to appear. Color Therapy acts like a luxurious deep conditioner, restoring dry, brittle ends while refreshing color.

The Color Therapy launch comes during a period of high growth for the brand. Since March 2020, Madison Reed has seen a 12x increase in new customers. It has begun reopening its unique concept Color Bars across the country-- in New York City, the San Francisco Bay Area and Texas, and added new locations in greater Atlanta and in the Washington, D.C. area. All of this comes as the brand entered the men's hair color category for the first time. The new Madison Reed® Mr.™ Hair Color for Men, available now at MadisonReedMR.com, is crafted to smartly and gently blend away grays for both hair and beards. Think more pepper, less salt.

"We don't see the pace slowing down for Madison Reed," Errett said. "We are committed to meeting our customers where they are--- and it was clear that our clients wanted an easier way to maintain their color that integrated into their current routines."

Color Therapy is available in four shades. Each deeply saturated shade complements Madison Reed's Radiant Hair Color:

Perla: Adds violet tones to neutralize brassiness in blonde or highlighted hair. Recommended for light to dark blondes, as well as brunettes with highlighted hair, to reduce yellow tones.

Dorato: Adds golden honey tones to brunette or blonde hair, recommended for brunette and blonde hair to add golden honey tones.

Caffé: Adds smoky ash tones to neutralize brassiness in brunette hair, recommended for light to brown hair color to reduce orange and red tones, or to refresh rich, chocolate tones.

Castagna: Adds warm chestnut tones to brunette hair, recommended for brunette or auburn hair to refresh and enhance bronze chestnut tones.

As with all of Madison Reed products, Color Therapy is free of ammonia, PPD, resorcinol, parabens, phthalates, gluten, SLS, and titanium dioxide. Plus, it's formulated with argan oil to restore shine to color, and keratin and ginseng root extract to strengthen and fortify, leaving hair soft, hydrated and healthy-looking.

Color Therapy can be used as often as you'd like, although the brand recommends about 2-3 times per week; the more often you use it, the more color is deposited. Color Therapy is available online at www.madison-reed.com , at Madison Reed Color Bars and, in early Fall, at Ulta.com and Ulta stores.

About Madison Reed

Madison Reed is a beauty company revolutionizing the way we color our hair. The fast-growing startup has created a luxurious hair-color formula free of the eight harsh ingredients--Smart 8-- typically used by other brands. Madison Reed uses proprietary color-matching technology and a team of professional, on-call colorists to help clients choose the perfect shade of hair color, which is delivered to their door. In 2017, Madison Reed brought its gorgeous colors to physical retail, opening its first Color Bar in New York City. With the opening of three new Color Bars next month in the DC metro area, Madison Reed will have 20 locations across the country -- in the San Francisco Bay Area, Texas, Bethesda and Atlanta. Color Bars give clients the opportunity to have the same color they use at home applied by a professional colorist. Madison Reed® Mr.™ Hair Color for Men is available exclusively at MadisonReedMR.com and will be debuting at Madison Reed Color Bars in the fall. The company's women's line can be found online at madison-reed.com and ulta.com, or in-store at Ulta Beauty and Madison Reed Color Bars.

