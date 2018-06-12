Madison Reed Introduces Light Works™ Balayage Highlighting Kit

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today prestige hair color brand Madison Reed announces its first-ever, at-home highlighting kit: Light Works™. Light Works is an ammonia-free two-step kit for natural-looking balayage highlights achieved at home. This is highlights...reinvented.

The Light Works Balayage Highlighting Kit is a first of its kind bringing innovation that has yet to be seen in at-home highlighting both in formula and application. Light Works is available in four shades, including Sorrento (left) and Ardenza (right), beginning today on madison-reed.com. Only the Light Works Balayage Highlighting Kit offers the same two-step process that you get in a salon: first lightening, then toning to refine the color for natural-looking, balayage highlights.

Madison Reed's team of color experts spent over a year to develop Light Works ensuring that it offers the same two-step process that you get in a salon: first, lightening, and then toning to refine the color for natural-looking, balayage highlights. The kit also includes one application of Bond Building Cleansing Treatment to fortify highlighted hair, which helps prevent future breakage. Application is made easy with Madison Reed's patent-pending wishbone balayage applicator that aids in achieving natural-looking highlights.

"Madison Reed was founded to improve the hair color experience for the millions of women regularly coloring their hair at home. With the introduction of Light Works, we are now reinventing highlighting and making it attainable for women to achieve 'lived-in' highlights for hundreds of dollars less than you'd spend at a salon," said Amy Errett, CEO and founder of Madison Reed.

The Light Works Balayage Highlighting Kit is a first of its kind bringing innovation that has yet to be seen in at-home highlighting both in formula and application. The kit has been specially designed to mimic in-salon balayage highlights and allows for salon-gorgeous results to be achieved in the comfort of the Madison Reed client's home. Light Works features:

A powder-free, clay-based cream lightener

A patent-pending, wishbone balayage applicator for precise, drip-free application; designed by Madison Reed colorists

Four demi-permanent toning shades to refine highlights for natural-looking color and unsurpassed condition and shine

A Bond Building Cleansing Treatment to fortify highlighted hair

No ammonia, no harsh odor

"I have traveled the globe and worked in top salons for over three decades, and I've never seen an at-home highlighting kit that works like Light Works," said David Stanko, vice president of technical design and education for Madison Reed.

Beginning this month, Light Works will be available on Madison-Reed.com and at Madison Reed Color Bars for $44.95 and for $35.95 for members. Coming soon, Light Works will be available in ULTA stores, on ULTA.com, and as a service in Madison Reed Color Bars.

About Madison Reed:

Based in San Francisco, Madison Reed is a beauty company revolutionizing the way women color their hair. The fast-growing startup uses technology, a proprietary ammonia-free formula, and a team of licensed colorists to deliver salon-quality hair color for under $25. Founded in 2013, Madison Reed started with a simple mission: To create a luxurious prestige hair color made with ingredients you can feel good about. Madison Reed's conditioning formula is crafted without ammonia, parabens, resorcinol, PPD, phthalates, and gluten. The entire color and hair care line is enriched with argan oil, keratin, and ginseng root extract to protect and pamper hair. Products can be found online, on mobile, and through select retailers including Sephora, QVC and Ulta Beauty. For fast, fabulous color applied by a professional, visit Madison Reed Color Bars in New York and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.madison-reed.com, click here for a company overview, or click here for digital assets.

