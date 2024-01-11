MADISON RIVER CAPITAL MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT INTO SENIOR CARE THERAPY

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison River Capital ("MRC"), a lower middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with and building leading businesses across a variety of industries, today announced that funds affiliated with MRC have made an investment into Senior Care Therapy ("SCT"), a leading provider of patient-centered psychology and mental health services to the geriatric population in sub-acute, long-term care, and assisted living communities. Proceeds of the investment, along with additional operational resources from MRC, will be utilized to facilitate the continued expansion of SCT's high-quality mental health offering to residents in long term care ("LTC") facilities.

The Braff Group, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm, originated the transaction and acted as the exclusive mergers and acquisitions advisor to SCT. Ted Jordan, Managing Director for The Braff Group, headed up the deal team.

SCT's licensed providers deliver individualized mental health and psychology services to thousands of individuals in more than 300 facilities across four states on the east coast. The investment by MRC brings together strategic resources and capital to assist SCT's management team in continuing the growth of SCT's footprint with the goal of accelerating expansion of mental health services to an underserved population.

"The SCT management team, led by Alisa Rosenfeld, has built a strong platform focused on providing high-quality services to LTC residents with a clear focus on successful partnerships with facility owners," said Jeffrey Winter, Sr. Managing Director and Operating Partner at MRC.

Michael Somma, Managing Director at MRC, added "We are enthusiastic about the partnership with SCT, and are encouraged that Alisa and the management team will continue to own a significant portion of the company, creating an aligned vision and strategic plan to grow in both existing and new markets."

"MRC's investment is a vote of confidence in the high-quality, patient-centric care that this company was built upon and will allow us to accelerate access to much needed psychological and mental health services to the geriatric population," said Alisa Rosenfeld, Founder and CEO of SCT. "With this partnership, we will be well positioned to continue supporting LTC facility owners and operators with expanded resources and clinically necessary care for its patient population."

"We're thrilled to have played a role in bringing SCT and MRC together," commented Ted Jordan, The Braff Group Managing Director. "This partnership has the skillsets and resources to make a huge impact on the delivery of critically needed mental health care to the underserved senior population. I'm really looking forward to what the future holds for SCT and the patients they serve."

