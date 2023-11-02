The Braff Group Celebrates 25 Years of Intelligent Dealmaking

News provided by

The Braff Group

02 Nov, 2023, 10:37 ET

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Braff Group, a leader in health care services mergers and acquisitions, is proud to announce the celebration of its 25th anniversary. The firm was founded with a simple goal in mind: to amass a body of sector-specific health mergers and acquisitions experience, resources, and data to give our clients an edge in realizing the best deal at the best time. Since then, it has successfully completed more than 375 transactions in the health care markets it serves, far more than its competitors.

From its modest beginnings, the firm has grown to become one of the most recognized names in health care services M&A with offices in Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Chicago, Florida, and Baton Rouge. Since then, the firm has been named one of the fastest growing companies in Pittsburgh, was awarded Health Care Deal of the Year three times from the M&A Advisor and has repeatedly been ranked among the top five health care mergers and acquisitions advisory firms by LSEG/Refinitiv (formerly Thomson Reuters).

"We are extremely grateful to all the companies that put their faith in us to represent them and get the most from what, for many, was a lifetime of hard work, sacrifice, dedication, and perseverance," said Dexter Braff, Founder and President of The Braff Group. "We couldn't have done it without the incredible team of Managing Directors, financial analysts, research professionals, marketing and client development specialists, and other support personnel who bought into the vision of building a firm that is focused, experienced, data-driven, patient, creative, and perhaps most important of all, trustworthy."

Not content with simply maintaining the status quo, The Braff Group continues to invest in the future by opening new health care service markets, bringing on new professionals, building its technology stack, expanding its research capabilities, and constantly examining every step of the transaction process to find new and innovative ways to help its clients achieve their dreams – what the firm proudly calls, intelligent dealmaking.

About The Braff Group:

Founded in 1998, The Braff Group is the leading health care advisory firm specializing exclusively in behavioral health, home health, home care and hospice, health care staffing, home medical equipment and pharmacy services. The firm has completed over 375 transactions, and has been repeatedly ranked among the top five health care mergers and acquisitions advisory firms.

Media contact info: Karen Cullen, [email protected]

SOURCE The Braff Group

