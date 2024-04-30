Madison Street Capital advised Readfield Meats, Inc. (DBA Ruffino Meats & Food Service) on its sale to Dominion Equity LLC.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Street Capital (MSC), an international investment banking firm, acted as the exclusive advisor in the sale of Readfield Meats, Inc., DBA Ruffino Meats & Food Service ("Readfield") to Dominion Equity LLC ("Dominion"). Founded in 1960 by John Ruffino and headquartered in Bryan, Texas, Readfield began as a family-owned and operated processor and butcher and grew into a full-service butcher shop. The second generation took over in 1970 and by 1983 expanded operations providing wholesale service to over 700 commercial customers. Readfield operates out of a 42,000 square foot facility. Chicago-based Dominion Equity LLC works with established, leading food and beverage companies to enable its owners to transition to their next life stage while providing sustainability for their business. The transaction was announced by Charles Botchway, CEO of Madison Street Capital and led by Sr. Managing Director Barry Petersen. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Since 1960, Readfield has been providing top-quality product and remarkable customer service. The acquisition by Dominion will undoubtedly continue the tradition and preserve the Ruffino family legacy, as well as continue to scale and grow the brand," said Charles Botchway, CEO of Madison Street Capital. "All of us at Madison Street Capital wish the Ruffino family the best."

"Upon recognizing the opportunity to transition Readfield Meats into a new phase of growth and evolution, the team at Madison Street Capital has been nothing short of resourceful and responsive," remarked Richard Ruffino, President, Readfield Meats. "Madison Street Capital did a thorough job of explaining its vision of how it could propel our company forward, and as a result, we were able to enter into this transaction with full confidence in its potential to usher in new opportunities for expansion."

"It has been a pleasure working with Richard, Rolland, and Larry from start to finish. This transaction signifies the fruition of decades of hard work and dedication by the family, who have diligently developed the business over 54 years to attain its esteemed position in the Texas Triangle. We look forward to seeing the business continue to thrive under Dominion in the years ahead," commented Barry Petersen, Sr. Managing Partner, Madison Street Capital.

About Madison Street Capital

Madison Street Capital is an international investment banking firm committed to integrity, excellence, leadership and service in delivering corporate financial advisory services, merger and acquisition expertise, financial opinions, and valuation services to publicly and privately held businesses. These services position our clients to succeed in the global marketplace. In undertaking each new project, the client's goals and objectives become ours, ranging from financial advisory and successful capital raises to M&A transactions to transfers of ownership. Madison Street Capital views emerging markets as the core component driving the global growth of our clients and will continue to focus significant assets on these markets. Our firm has earned the trust of clients around the world through our unwavering dedication to the highest levels of professional standards. For more information, please visit www.madisonstreetcapital.com

About Readfield Meats, Inc.

Readfield Meats is a second-generation family-owned company and Bryan, Texas-based business, proudly serving the Texas Triangle since 1960. The company has built a strong brand identity as a reflection of the company's commitment to providing high-quality products and services. The USDA federally inspected processing plant is backed by a quality assurance team/processes developed with 45 years of experience. To learn more, visit www.ruffinomeats.com

About Dominion Equity LLC

Dominion Equity LLC is an investment firm dedicated to creating the future of food by partnering with entrepreneurs and innovators. We are a group of CPG executives seeking to invest in innovative companies that are disrupting the food industry. For additional information, visit www.dominion-equity.com

