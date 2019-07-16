Madison Street Capital Announces Sale of Windward Software to Volaris Group, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Constellation Software

"Joining forces with an industry leader in software will greatly benefit Windward Software, its customers, and employees. We have great respect for Dennis Jacobsen, who through innovation, hard work, and commitment built an impressive company. All of us at MSC wish him the best," said Charles Botchway, CEO of Madison Street Capital.

"The Windward team developed a customizable software system that can be tailored to any clients' specific needs. Windward continuously innovates and as a result, positioned itself to achieve greater heights with the right strategic fit. We found that in Constellation Software," said Jay Rodgers, Madison Street Capital's Senior Managing Director. "We have enjoyed working with Dennis Jacobsen and look forward to watching his next chapter unfold."

About Madison Street Capital

Madison Street Capital is an international investment banking firm committed to integrity, excellence, leadership and service in delivering corporate financial advisory services, merger and acquisition expertise, financial opinions, and valuation services to publicly and privately held businesses. These services position our clients to succeed in the global marketplace. In undertaking each new project, the client's goals and objectives become ours, ranging from financial advisory and successful capital raises to M&A transactions to transfers of ownership. Madison Street Capital views emerging markets as the core component driving the global growth of our clients and will continue to focus significant assets on these markets. Our firm has earned the trust of clients around the world through our unwavering dedication to the highest levels of professional standards. For additional information, please visit our website at www.madisonstreetcapital.com .

About Windward Software

Windward Software, with clients located throughout the world, are specialists in inventory control, point of sale, invoicing and accounting software systems for the retail and customer service industries. Using a series of soft switches, Windward Software ERP software adapts to the way you do business. To learn more, visit www.windwardsoftware.com

About Volaris Group

Volaris Group acquires, strengthens and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete and enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. For more information visit https://www.volarisgroup.com/

For Media Inquiries

Lacy Jansson, Head of PR, (512) 228-8563 pr@madisonstreetcapital.com

For Investment Banking Inquiries

Kevin Owen, Director of Deal Origination, (312) 529-7000 kjowen@madisonstreetcapital.com

SOURCE Madison Street Capital

Related Links

https://www.madisonstreetcapital.com

