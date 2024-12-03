Madison, WI Is 2025's Unexpected No. 1 Up-and-Coming City

With its low unemployment rate, highly educated population, modest home prices, and vibrant cultural scene, Madison surprises as the top emerging city for 2025.

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison, WI, is the No. 1 up-and-coming city for 2025, followed by Fargo, ND, and Lincoln, NE, according to new research from Real Estate Witch, an online publication owned by Clever Real Estate that connects readers with expert real estate advice.

As 2024 draws to a close, once-overlooked cities are emerging as bustling destinations, attracting Americans in search of more affordable living amid rising costs.

Cities With the Lowest Unemployment Cities With the Highest Household Incomes

A new study analyzed 150 midsized U.S. metros (ranked 51st through 200th in population) on metrics including housing prices, population age, education, and unemployment rates to identify the top emerging metros.

The 10 best up-and-coming cities for 2025 are:

Madison, WI Fargo, ND Lincoln, NE Provo, UT New Haven, CT Omaha, NE Ann Arbor, MI Fayetteville, AR Portland, ME Hartford, CT

Madison boasts an unemployment rate of just 2.1% — the lowest among the top 50 cities and less than half the national rate of 4.4%. Nearly half of adults (49%) over 25 years old in Madison have a bachelor's degree, the sixth-highest percentage in the study.

Home values in Madison have increased about 5.5% in the past year, double the national increase of 2.7%. The city also ranks ninth in bikeability with a score of 66 out of 100, compared to 45 among all cities studied.

Fargo, ND, earned the runner-up spot primarily due to its affordable housing costs and low unemployment rate. The home-price-to-income ratio there is 4.1, below the national average of 4.6, while its unemployment rate is just 2.3% — the third-lowest in the study.

Among the top 25 cities, Lansing, MI, has the most affordable homes at $231,338, 36% lower than the national average ($359,892).

Bridgeport, CT, tops the list in median salary, with households earning $111,000 annually, 43% higher than the average of $77,719.

Provo, UT, has the youngest population with an average age of just 26, while Boulder, CO, leads in education, with 65% of residents aged 25 and older holding at least a bachelor's degree.

Read the full report at: https://www.realestatewitch.com/up-and-coming-cities-in-the-us/

