Mado Dynamic Unveils AI-Driven, Easy Install, Precision-Fitting Window Shades with Solar Powered Motors and Matter Support at CES 2025

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mado Dynamic, a pioneer in smart home technologies, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative line of AI-driven, energy-efficient, dynamic window shades. Designed with sustainability, automation, and affordability in mind, these window shades are set to revolutionize how homeowners optimize comfort and energy usage. Mado Dynamic is launching on Kickstarter in February 2025 with promotional pricing to gather feedback, assess interest, and refine its offering. The company plans to make the shades available through major retailers later this year starting at $399.

"At Mado, we believe automated shades should be affordable, simple to install, and easy to use," said Andrew Einaudi, Founder and CEO of Mado Dynamic. "Our new dynamic window shades combine style, comfort, and effortless control, offering a practical solution for modern homes while promoting energy savings, health benefits, and enhanced security. This is just the start of our mission to make sustainable living accessible to all."

Mado Dynamic's new shades boast a host of advanced features, including perfect-fit design, energy-efficient blackout and light-filtering fabrics, solar-powered motors, and AI-driven automation. The shades intelligently adapt to sunlight, temperature, and privacy needs, ensuring a comfortable and energy-efficient home environment year-round. With a smartphone app and an included remote control, users can effortlessly set up, monitor, and adjust their shades. Matter compatibility ensures seamless integration with leading smart home platforms such as Apple, Amazon, Google Nest, and Samsung.

Key Features:

DIY Installation : Proprietary trim-to-fit technology ensures a perfect fit every time without the need for measuring, screws, or tools.

: Proprietary trim-to-fit technology ensures a perfect fit every time without the need for measuring, screws, or tools. Smart Automation & Zero Maintenance : Equipped with a rechargeable battery lasting six months on typical use and a solar panel for automatic recharging, Mado shades integrate seamlessly into home automation systems.

: Equipped with a rechargeable battery lasting six months on typical use and a solar panel for automatic recharging, Mado shades integrate seamlessly into home automation systems. AI-Driven Performance : A companion app uses AI to optimize energy savings, health benefits, and security by analyzing factors such as sunlight, weather, and user preferences.

: A companion app uses AI to optimize energy savings, health benefits, and security by analyzing factors such as sunlight, weather, and user preferences. Affordability & Simplicity : Standard sizes manufactured at scale keep costs low, while eliminating the need for precise pre-measuring.

: Standard sizes manufactured at scale keep costs low, while eliminating the need for precise pre-measuring. Energy Efficiency & Climate Sustainability: Advanced fabrics and AI-driven automation minimize energy use, reduce heating and cooling costs, and lower carbon footprints.

For a limited time, early adopters can enjoy an exclusive discount through Mado Dynamic's Kickstarter campaign.

For more information, visit www.madodynamic.com.

