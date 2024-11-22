Madrid hosts the Imperial Springs International Forum for the first time, a key global platform for dialogue with China

MADRID, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Imperial Springs International Forum (ISIF), co-organised by Club de Madrid, will hold its ninth edition on 11–12 December in Madrid. This marks the first time the Forum is held outside China, highlighting ISIF's commitment to broadening multilateral dialogue and fostering a more inclusive and cooperative global order.

Under the theme "Collective Action for One Future", ISIF 2024 will bring together over 130 political leaders, dignitaries, and experts from more than 40 countries. Participants will include former heads of state and government, academics, and representatives of international organisations. The Forum will also welcome officials from the Chinese and Spanish governments, with Madrid's mayor attending as an institutional partner.

The discussions will address pressing global challenges, including peace and security, green technology, artificial intelligence, and sustainable development. The Forum also aims to explore pathways for advancing multilateralism and development financing, promoting cooperative solutions in a world marked by growing polarisation.

"The decision to host ISIF 2024 in Madrid underscores the importance of creating opportunities for constructive dialogue and collaboration with key global actors," said Danilo Türk, President of Club de Madrid. "In these complex times, multilateralism and partnerships are essential to addressing challenges that affect societies worldwide."

The 2024 edition is expected to result in a set of recommendations will conclude the Forum, reflecting a shared vision for addressing global challenges, strengthening multilateral cooperation, and fostering collective solutions.

About the Imperial Springs International Forum (ISIF)

ISIF, co-organised by the Club de Madrid and strategic Chinese partners, is a leading platform for dialogue on global challenges. Since 2016, ISIF has brought together influential leaders, experts, and diplomats to foster mutual understanding and cooperation. Traditionally held in Guangzhou, this ninth edition in Madrid represents a milestone in the Forum's history.

The Forum will take place at the Eurostars Madrid Tower Hotel, with the opening ceremony open to the press. High-profile representatives from the organisers of ISIF, the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, the Australia-China Friendship and Exchange Association, and the People's Government of Guangdong Province will attend the opening ceremony.

ABOUT THE CLUB DE MADRID

Club de Madrid is the world's largest forum of democratic former Presidents and Prime Ministers, who leverage their individual and collective leadership experience and global reach to strengthen inclusive democratic practice and improve the well-being of people around the world.

As a non-partisan and international non-profit organisation, it counts on the hands-on governance experience of more than 100 Members from over 70 countries, along with a global network of advisers and partners across all sectors of society.

This unique alliance stimulates dialogue, builds bridges and engages in advocacy efforts to strengthen public policies and effective leadership through recommendations that tackle challenges such as inclusion, sustainable development and peace, at the national and international levels.

