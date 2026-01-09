madSense and Symitri Unveil the Industry's First Native OLM-Powered DSP Integration--Doubling Reach in Early Pilots

Partnership combines Optimized Language Model (OLM) intelligence with real-time decisioning to deliver walled-garden performance on the open web.

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- madSense and Symitri have formed a strategic partnership to enhance open-internet addressability, enabling advertisers to do three things at once: reach more high-value audiences, increase relevance, and improve outcomes across the open web while respecting stricter privacy rules.

The native integration embeds Symitri's real-time multimodal AI audience discovery and expansion directly into madSense's OLM-powered madBuy DSP. Advertisers can continuously identify, activate, and optimize previously undiscoverable high-value audiences across cookieless browsers, CTV, mobile, and programmatic environments—while remaining fully compliant with evolving privacy regulations. This integration marks a major step toward smarter, automated, and privacy-first digital advertising, unlocking greater reach, relevance, and performance through advanced AI.

Native Integration, Immediate Activation

The integration allows advertisers to activate PRISM AI directly within the madBuy DSP without separate contracts or complex technical implementations. Key capabilities include:

Real-time addressability expansion across cookieless and cross-device environments.

across cookieless and cross-device environments. Dynamic cohort decisioning that adapts immediately to user behavior.

that adapts immediately to user behavior. Omnichannel activation across display, video, social, mobile, CTV, and gaming.

across display, video, social, mobile, CTV, and gaming. Privacy-by-design execution, fully compliant with GDPR, CCPA, and emerging AI regulations.

"This is not modeled reach or theoretical lift," said Jeff White, Co-CEO of madSense. "By natively integrating PRISM AI into our DSP, we're enabling real-time audience discovery and activation to function as one system—unlocking scale, precision and impact that simply hasn't been possible on the open internet until now. It's one of the rare cases in which 1 plus 1 equals 3."

Proven Impact in Early Deployments

Following pilot programs conducted in late 2025, the partnership has already demonstrated significant efficacy. In a deployment with a top-tier pharmaceutical advertiser, the integrated solution delivered:

2x Addressable Footprint: Symitri's PRISM AI expanded the brand's reach by nearly 200% by resolving cookieless and cross-device signals into dynamic, privacy-safe cohorts.

Symitri's PRISM AI expanded the brand's reach by nearly 200% by resolving cookieless and cross-device signals into dynamic, privacy-safe cohorts. Closed-Loop Optimization: Because discovery and activation operated as a single system, campaign intelligence continuously fed back into the DSP, driving incremental reach and immediate efficiency gains.

"This partnership restores something the industry has been losing: true addressability on the open internet," said Bill Wheaton, CEO and Chairman of Symitri. "By combining PRISM AI's real-time discovery with madSense's DSP intelligence, we're delivering walled-garden-level performance without sacrificing scale, transparency, or privacy."

Availability

Following successful pilots in Q4 2025, the integrated solution is moving to broader market availability for select enterprise and agency partners beginning in Q1 2026.

About madSense

madSense is pioneering a new category of AI—building the first Intelligence Operating System designed to amplify human agency. By fusing custom-trained, optimized language models with spatiotemporal knowledge graphs to capture and transform data institutional knowledge into machine-readable intelligence, we create a proprietary system of intelligence called the Enterprise Hive Mind™. This foundation powers a suite of specialized AI agents—that operate independently or collaboratively within an adaptive agentic mesh—across core marketing functions, including research, media, creative, measurement, and optimization.

About Symitri

Symitri is a performance technology company developing purpose-built solutions to unlock the full value of the open internet. Our core offering, PRISM AI, is the only audience solution purpose-built to restore identity, attribution, and performance on the open internet. PRISM AI applies Adaptive Intelligence to transform the noise of the open web into pure, addressable intent, creating a living view of the audience rather than relying on static data.

