Maersk is using Innovative Air Cargo Management Solution by SmartKargo to Enhance Global Logistics Efficiency

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maersk, a global leader in integrated end to end logistics, is using the leading air cargo management solution by SmartKargo, a pioneer in cloud-based air cargo management solutions. By integrating SmartKargo's advanced Cargo system into Maersk's Own Controlled Flight Operations (OCFO), Maersk is enhancing efficiency, transparency, and customer satisfaction for their air cargo division.

Maersk

By leveraging SmartKargo's cutting-edge technology Maersk's OCFO management processes will be even more streamlined and robust. This partnership underscores Maersk's commitment to embracing digital transformation and delivering superior service to its global clients.

SmartKargo's Cargo ERP solution is designed to optimize end-to-end logistics operations, providing real-time data and analytics to improve decision-making and operational efficiency. By integrating this state-of-the-art solution, Maersk OCFO aims to enhance its air cargo visibility, reduce operational costs, optimize profitability and asset utilization, and ensure timely delivery of goods across its growing air network.

"At Maersk, our focus has always been on providing the highest level of service to our customers. Partnering with SmartKargo allows us to further this commitment by leveraging their innovative ERP solution to streamline our operations and deliver unparalleled efficiency," said Todd Hildreth, Global Head of OCFO . "This collaboration aligns with our strategy of integrating advanced technologies to enhance our service offerings and stay ahead in the rapidly evolving logistics landscape."

SmartKargo's cloud-based solution offers a comprehensive suite of features, including AI enabled real-time capacity management, full integration with freight forwarders and ground handlers, business insights, data visualization, and automated documentation. These capabilities will enable Maersk OCFO to manage its air cargo operations more effectively, ensuring accurate and timely information flow across all stakeholders.

"We are thrilled to partner with Maersk, a global leader in logistics, to bring our innovative Cargo ERP solution to their operations," said Olivier Houri, CRO of SmartKargo. "This partnership exemplifies our commitment to driving digital transformation in the logistics industry and delivering solutions that enhance operational efficiency and customer satisfaction with a world class partner."

The partnership between Maersk and SmartKargo is a testament to the ongoing evolution of the logistics industry, driven by technology and innovation. As both companies continue to collaborate, they aim to set new standards for efficiency, transparency, and customer service in the global supply chain.

About Maersk

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers' supply chains. As a global leader in logistics services, the company operates in more than 130 countries and employs around 100,000 people. Maersk is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2040 across the entire business with new technologies, new vessels, and green fuels.

About SmartKargo:

SmartKargo empowers airlines and small package shippers with the technology platform to leverage the speed only an airline can provide. Whether it's a cargo company shipping from Miami to Bogota, or a retailer looking to send a package from New York to Los Angeles – SmartKargo is the innovative solution that enables shippers to battle the status quo. With deep expertise in air cargo, technology, and e-commerce, SmartKargo enables airlines to open new revenue streams through e-commerce package shipping and delivery. SmartKargo is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with key offices in India, the Philippines, Brazil, United Arab Emirates and Canada. For more information, visit www.smartkargo.com

Contact

Ed Burek

VP of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE SmartKargo