MAG Aerospace Acquires North American Surveillance Systems, Inc.

NASS, founded in 2007, is a Titusville, Florida-based, veteran-owned aerospace company that is a global leader in cost effective ISR Quick Reaction Capability (QRC) integration of rotary and fixed-wing aircraft, systems engineering, manufacturing, testing, certification, training, and logistics support. NASS has more than a decade of proven excellence in manufacturing, installation and support of state-of-the-art electronic communications, navigation, and surveillance systems. NASS holds an FAA Part 145 Repair Station Certificate and has over 35 FAA STC's for fixed and rotary wing platforms.

"NASS has a tremendous reputation in the aerospace industry for its highly technical integration services," said Joe Fluet, MAG CEO. "Adding NASS to the MAG family allows us to continue to meet the evolving needs of our customers around the world. We are proud to have the NASS team join the other experienced professionals at MAG who set the standard for excellence in special mission aviation services."

MAG Aerospace, headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, is a leader in providing and enabling real-time situational awareness to help its customers make the world smaller and safer. MAG delivers full spectrum ISR Services (operations, training, and technical services) and other specialty aviation to federal, international, civilian, and commercial customers around the world. MAG's team of 1,000+ professionals operate 200+ manned and unmanned special mission aircraft, delivering ~100,000 flight hours annually on 6 continents in support of its customers' missions. For more information on MAG Aerospace, please visit www.magaero.com.

North American Surveillance Systems (NASS) is a global leader in airborne special missions systems integration. NASS provides unparalleled quality in the modification of fixed wing and rotary wing aircraft. NASS is a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Part 145 Repair Station, Part 21 Production Approval Holder (PAH), ISO 9001, and AS9100 certified facility. NASS has performed modifications in more than 22 countries. NASS is committed to providing sophisticated solutions for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems for Domestic and Foreign militaries, Federal, State, and local Law Enforcement agencies, First Responders and Special Mission companies.

