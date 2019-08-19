MAG Aerospace Acquires Time Saver Aviation, LLC

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MAG Aerospace (MAG) has acquired Time Saver Aviation, LLC. (Time Saver Aviation). Time Saver is a leading commercial aerial charter and aircraft maintenance services provider in the North Carolina region and supports its customers by providing on-demand aviation services and general aviation maintenance support.

Time Saver, founded in 2002, is a Sanford, North Carolina-based, aviation company holding FAA-compliant certifications including Part 135 Air Carrier and Part 145 Repair Station Certifications. In addition to maintaining and ultimately growing its existing customer base, Time Saver will now be responsible for maintaining MAG's fixed wing aircraft.

"Time Saver's positioning in the region and existing capabilities allow us greater capacity to execute on aerial ISR and training programs with our North Carolina-based government customers," said Joe Fluet, MAG CEO. "Time Saver's existing footprint of hangers, equipment, platforms, and excellent reputation in the region for general aviation will allow MAG to further enhance our C4ISR offerings to customers in the United States and around the world."

About MAG Aerospace

MAG Aerospace, headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, is a leader in providing and enabling real-time situational awareness to help its customers make the world smaller and safer. MAG delivers full spectrum C4ISR Services (integration, operations, training, and technical services) and other specialty aviation to federal, international, civilian, and commercial customers around the world. MAG's team of 1,000+ professionals operate 200+ manned and unmanned special mission aircraft, delivering ~100,000 flight hours annually on six continents in support of its customers' missions. For more information on MAG Aerospace, please visit www.magaero.com

SOURCE MAG Aerospace

Related Links

http://www.magaero.com

